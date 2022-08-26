Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Read full article on original website
A fire started Monday morning northwest of Helena about 12 miles southwest of Helmville, officials said, adding it was posing access issues. The Murray fire, named after nearby Murray Creek, was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 5 p.m. it had burned 75 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
