Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
13abc.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers: Suspected Monroe County Trailer Thief has also struck in Lenawee
Lenawee County, MI – The suspected trailer thief that Monroe County law enforcement have been looking for has, apparently, also struck here in Lenawee County. Crime Stoppers of Lenawee says that several agencies have taken reports this month of various trailers being stolen. The suspect vehicle is described as...
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County Sheriff asks for help identifying serial thief
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man involved in multiple crimes in the western part of the county.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
Video: Man rode on top of car while SUV drove through town
A man is accused of outrageous joyriding, standing on top of an SUV being driven through Sandusky.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect tied to multiple stolen snowmobiles and trailers in Monroe County flees traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Monroe County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man behind several crimes over the past four weeks, including the thefts of multiple snowmobiles and trailers in Dundee Township. Police believe they encountered the man during a traffic stop this weekend when they pulled over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
Hancock METRICH executes search warrant, finds 111 grams of suspected methamphetamine
8/30/22 Press Release from the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit: On 8/29/2022 at approximately 2250 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at 206 Western Ave., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded 111 grams...
13abc.com
TPD: Man facing murder charge in woman’s death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a woman in Toledo on Monday. According to Toledo Police, Andres Pecina, 39, was arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole, 43. Police said officers responded to...
13abc.com
One person shot at gas station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot at the BP gas station at the intersection of N. Reynolds and Hill Avenue, Tuesday. The Toledo Police Department responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. According to TPD, the victim was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle. The victim was transported...
13abc.com
Toledo Humane Society takes in beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
Fight in Liquor Cabinet parking lot on Secor Rd. Prosecutors are considering criminal charges after a dinged door incident turned into a fight in the Liquor Cabinet parking lot, police said. Updated: 1 hour ago. 8/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Man facing murder charge in death of Erica Cole. Updated:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
71-year-old man arrested after woman shot in north Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot in north Toledo on Monday evening around 6 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call regarding a person shot on the 4100 block of Douglas Road in north Toledo at 6:33 p.m. Upon arriving at the residence, police found a 37-year-old woman shot. Robert Demars, 71, was arrested. Demars allegedly shot the woman in the residence after an altercation between the two individuals.
sent-trib.com
Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG
A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
Man shoots son in head during argument: Police
A 75-year-old man is in the Erie County jail after deputies say he is accused of shooting his son Friday evening at their Berlin Township home.
Area musicians plan fundraiser for homicide victim's family
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday afternoon, Corey Coley Sr. recieved a phone call that changed his entire life. "I got a call from somebody screaming, and at first I thought it was a prank call, and then they said 'Are you Corey's father?'" the elder Coley said. "And I said 'yes', and they said 'Corey just got shot in the Weiler homes."
huroninsider.com
Man accused of attempting to break into woman’s house
VERMILION – A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony on August 22 after he allegedly tried to use a rock to break into a house located in the 5500 block of Cleveland Road in Vermilion Township. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office,...
wlen.com
Adrian Police Investigating Armed Robbery on N. McKenzie near W. Maumee
Adrian, MI – Adrian Police are investigating an armed robbery near Rony’s Market late Saturday night. Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that the victim was crossing McKenzie Street to go to the market. He was then approached by two males, assaulted, and threatened with a gun.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit shooting spree suspect was arrested after tip from 'somebody close' to assailant, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit mayor said it was an individual close to the shooter that was allegedly targeting victims randomly on Sunday that helped police arrest him and end threats of an active shooter on the city's west side. Mike Duggan and Chief James White said "somebody close"...
bgindependentmedia.org
Findlay man arrested for reportedly resisting arrest and endangering child
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a Findlay man for resisting arrest and endangering a child after he picked up a student from Conneaut Elementary when school got out on Friday afternoon. Brian Wingate, 35, was also charged with driving under suspension, falsification and on arrest warrants from adult parole and...
Comments / 2