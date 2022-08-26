ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Scooters#Wtvg#Fraud
13abc.com

TPD: Man facing murder charge in woman’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a woman in Toledo on Monday. According to Toledo Police, Andres Pecina, 39, was arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole, 43. Police said officers responded to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One person shot at gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot at the BP gas station at the intersection of N. Reynolds and Hill Avenue, Tuesday. The Toledo Police Department responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. According to TPD, the victim was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle. The victim was transported...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Humane Society takes in beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia

Fight in Liquor Cabinet parking lot on Secor Rd. Prosecutors are considering criminal charges after a dinged door incident turned into a fight in the Liquor Cabinet parking lot, police said. Updated: 1 hour ago. 8/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Man facing murder charge in death of Erica Cole. Updated:...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WTOL 11

71-year-old man arrested after woman shot in north Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot in north Toledo on Monday evening around 6 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call regarding a person shot on the 4100 block of Douglas Road in north Toledo at 6:33 p.m. Upon arriving at the residence, police found a 37-year-old woman shot. Robert Demars, 71, was arrested. Demars allegedly shot the woman in the residence after an altercation between the two individuals.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG

A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Area musicians plan fundraiser for homicide victim's family

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday afternoon, Corey Coley Sr. recieved a phone call that changed his entire life. "I got a call from somebody screaming, and at first I thought it was a prank call, and then they said 'Are you Corey's father?'" the elder Coley said. "And I said 'yes', and they said 'Corey just got shot in the Weiler homes."
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of attempting to break into woman’s house

VERMILION – A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony on August 22 after he allegedly tried to use a rock to break into a house located in the 5500 block of Cleveland Road in Vermilion Township. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office,...
VERMILION, OH
wlen.com

Adrian Police Investigating Armed Robbery on N. McKenzie near W. Maumee

Adrian, MI – Adrian Police are investigating an armed robbery near Rony’s Market late Saturday night. Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that the victim was crossing McKenzie Street to go to the market. He was then approached by two males, assaulted, and threatened with a gun.
ADRIAN, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Findlay man arrested for reportedly resisting arrest and endangering child

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a Findlay man for resisting arrest and endangering a child after he picked up a student from Conneaut Elementary when school got out on Friday afternoon. Brian Wingate, 35, was also charged with driving under suspension, falsification and on arrest warrants from adult parole and...
FINDLAY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy