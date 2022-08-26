Read full article on original website
Cooper wants to win the Crosstown Showdown, but getting better is most important
The Abilene High Eagles are coming for the Cooper Cougars in Week 2. It’s the 62nd time for the two teams to collide at Shotwell Stadium. Cooper leads the series with 36 wins, and they won the last two meetings. Last year, the Cougars topped the Eagles in the...
CHS defense took “big steps” in Week 1 loss to Keller
The Cooper Cougars enter Week 2 of the season with a loss in Week 1. Head coach Aaron Roan’s team came out strong in the first half against Keller and held a 16-14 lead at the half. In the second half, the offense stalled and the special teams gave up two touchdowns.
Abilene High says there is room for fun and work during Crosstown Showdown week
It’s week 2 of the season, and it’s already time for the Crosstown Showdown. Abilene High is coming off a season-opening loss to Odessa Permian, and they would love to get on track against their rivals, the Cooper Cougars. This is meeting number 62 between the two schools.
Eagles defenses plays well in loss to Permian
Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s team struggled to move the ball on the offensive side of the ball against Odessa Permian, and they ended up losing 17-3. The offense was held to just 49 yards and three first downs. The Eagle defense played a good game, but were...
Wylie’s red-zone defense paves the way to victory
Wylie head coach Clay Martin and his Bulldogs opened up the 2022 season on Friday night with a hard fought 30-24 victory over the Brownwood Lions. The Wylie defense gave up 17 points in the first half, and then tightened up and held the Lions to just one touchdown in the second half. They forced two turnovers.
Wylie is happy to get first win on the board in Week 1
The Wylie Bulldogs went on the road and picked up a victory over the Brownwood Lions. The Bulldogs started the night incredibly fast on Friday night. They scored 30 points in the first half and then hung on for dear life for a six point victory. Winning is not as...
Comanche’s Martinez nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week
Comanche’s Miguel Martinez got the 2022 season off to a great start, and he is nominated for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. Martinez helped lead the Indians to a season opening victory over Brady. He caught five passes in the game for 127 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he came up with three tackles and picked off a pair of passes against the Bulldogs.
Abilene area forecast: Monday August 29th
This week looks cooler and rains developing thanks in part to a cold front swooping down tomorrow allowing disturbances to push through bringing showers in the forecast. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies, clouds late and a 30% chance of showers and a warm 96 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise clouds around and a low of 74 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 30th
Rain chances look really good for today and into tomorrow. A decrease in precip chances will continue the rest of the week however, we certainly will not rule out the chance of afternoon showers sticking around. For today, we will see a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy and a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 71 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the north.
Grass fire threatens homes in Early
The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. Sunday:. A fire between Longhorn and Rosedale threatened several homes and cause Longhorn traffic to be closed down. Early Fire department with assistance from Brownwood and several other departments were able to prevent any structural damage limiting the fire to only the coastal fields between the homes and some fences at this time. Forward progress has stopped and firemen are mopping up to stop any threat of a rekindle.
Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
Wake-Up Weather: A soggy start with rain chances sticking around throughout Tuesday
This morning is a soggy one for the majority of the Big Country. Rain started late last night and continued through the overnight hours. As of 6am, Abilene Regional Airport has measured 2.34″ since just before midnight last night. Temperatures today look to be held to the mid and...
Truck carrying welder & tanks fully ingulfs in flames along Clyde access road, closing stretch to traffic
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fiery scene could be witnessed going through Clyde on I-20 Friday afternoon. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that a truck, carrying a welder and acetylene tanks, was traveling east on I-20 through Clyde when another driver signaled to him to pull over. The truck pulled over near Smith & Son […]
Hidden Gems: 4 Abilene men turn an old funeral home into multifaceted lounge, business space
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men are working to turn an old vacant funeral home into a place where locals will choose to spend their free time or work time. Driving through downtown Abilene, you may have seen the vacant Elliot-Hamil Funeral Home on Hickory Street, which has been vacant for a few years […]
Who are these women police want to identify in theft at Mall of Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to identify two women in connection to an investigation of theft at the Mall of Abilene. Police circulated surveillance footage of the females on social media Wednesday morning, saying they want to question these women about a theft at the Mall of Abilene August 12. Anyone with information […]
REPORT: Transient man takes APD officer’s weapon, arrested at North Abilene Walmart
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A transient man was arrested Tuesday night for causing trouble at the Northside Walmart, and taking a weapon from an officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD). He was also wanted out of Lubbock County for Felony Theft. Just after 9:00 Tuesday night, APD was dispatched out to the North Abilene […]
‘Substantial amount’ of marijuana, cocaine & more found in home of Abilene 20-year-old
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― A 20-year-old Abilene man was arrested Tuesday for having a ‘substantial amount’ of drugs. According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), Elijah Perez was arrested at a North Abilene home in the 1500 block of Lilius Street. APD said Perez’s home was searched through a search and […]
Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People
Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
