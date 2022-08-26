ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastland, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

CHS defense took “big steps” in Week 1 loss to Keller

The Cooper Cougars enter Week 2 of the season with a loss in Week 1. Head coach Aaron Roan’s team came out strong in the first half against Keller and held a 16-14 lead at the half. In the second half, the offense stalled and the special teams gave up two touchdowns.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Eagles defenses plays well in loss to Permian

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s team struggled to move the ball on the offensive side of the ball against Odessa Permian, and they ended up losing 17-3. The offense was held to just 49 yards and three first downs. The Eagle defense played a good game, but were...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wylie’s red-zone defense paves the way to victory

Wylie head coach Clay Martin and his Bulldogs opened up the 2022 season on Friday night with a hard fought 30-24 victory over the Brownwood Lions. The Wylie defense gave up 17 points in the first half, and then tightened up and held the Lions to just one touchdown in the second half. They forced two turnovers.
WYLIE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Wylie is happy to get first win on the board in Week 1

The Wylie Bulldogs went on the road and picked up a victory over the Brownwood Lions. The Bulldogs started the night incredibly fast on Friday night. They scored 30 points in the first half and then hung on for dear life for a six point victory. Winning is not as...
WYLIE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Comanche’s Martinez nominated for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week

Comanche’s Miguel Martinez got the 2022 season off to a great start, and he is nominated for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. Martinez helped lead the Indians to a season opening victory over Brady. He caught five passes in the game for 127 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he came up with three tackles and picked off a pair of passes against the Bulldogs.
COMANCHE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday August 29th

This week looks cooler and rains developing thanks in part to a cold front swooping down tomorrow allowing disturbances to push through bringing showers in the forecast. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies, clouds late and a 30% chance of showers and a warm 96 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise clouds around and a low of 74 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 5-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 30th

Rain chances look really good for today and into tomorrow. A decrease in precip chances will continue the rest of the week however, we certainly will not rule out the chance of afternoon showers sticking around. For today, we will see a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy and a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 71 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the north.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Grass fire threatens homes in Early

The City of Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. Sunday:. A fire between Longhorn and Rosedale threatened several homes and cause Longhorn traffic to be closed down. Early Fire department with assistance from Brownwood and several other departments were able to prevent any structural damage limiting the fire to only the coastal fields between the homes and some fences at this time. Forward progress has stopped and firemen are mopping up to stop any threat of a rekindle.
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People

Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ABILENE, TX

