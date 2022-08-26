Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Restaurants double staff, all rooms nearly booked for JAS Labor Day Experience
Up to 10,000 concertgoers each day. Headliners include Stevie Nicks, Leon Bridges and Chris Stapleton. Big Hoss Grill at Snowmass Mall is prepping hard. “We usually double our staff for just this weekend,” Big Hoss co-owner Christine Newcomb said Friday. No doubt the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience...
Aspen Times
History: The links come alive in Snowmass Invitational
“Mohr Leads golfers in Snowmass meet,” announced The Aspen Times on Aug. 31, 1972. “A record field of 128 amateur golfers from throughout the state batted par (and lost by at least 12 strokes) in the Snowmass Invitational Golf Tournament last weekend. Snowmass Country club pro Heiko said he didn’t encourage any more entries in order not to overload the capacity of nine-hole course.
Aspen Times
Britta Gustafson: Are we looping?
It often seems as if we have been debating, discussing and voting on similar topics for the past four decades. You can probably run through the list by now: Base Village, employee housing, entryway and town center improvements, transportation challenges and, oh, the various perennial topics Krabloonik, JAS and rodeo, to name a few.
Aspen Times
Snowmass visitor dies in mountain-biking accident
A North Carolina man died Aug. 25 as a result of injuries from a mountain-biking accident at Snowmass Ski Area, authorities said. Michael Kersting, 58, was an architect from Wilmington. He was mountain biking with his son when he fell over the handlebars, according to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office. He was wearing a helmet and in full protective gear.
Aspen Times
Obituary: Melvin Carl Seid
Melvin Carl Seid, a longtime resident of Aspen, CO passed away peacefully on August 28, 2022 after a long battle with dementia. His brother, Les, was at his side when he took his last breath, as well as their good friend Lillie Collins. Mel had a zest for life and was active in boating, swimming, water skiing barefoot, snowmobiling and he loved tinkering with things. He graduated from the University of Miami and became an Electrical Engineer. He went on to work for Westinghouse where his brilliance was recognized and appreciated. He came to Aspen in the early 70’s and among other endeavors opened an overnight photo processing service which was a new concept in those days. He was close friends with the man, Nick DeWolf, who programmed the “dancing fountain” in downtown Aspen and Mel was responsible for maintaining the pumps after it was installed.
Aspen Times
Rogers: Blessed is a two-paper town
People sometimes ask me what I think of the other paper. Well, I tell them, mostly I’m happy there is another paper. This is rare in the sunset of newspapers, after 400 or so years, passing toward whatever comes next. Far more towns now have none at all. I’ve...
Aspen Times
Bowman: Death sentence for damaging window?
The slaughter of the bears and their babies will not stop until the wildlife officials are criminally prosecuted and punished. It will not end. This bear posed no threat but “damaged a window,” so they murdered five bears. It is not long before all the bears are gone.
