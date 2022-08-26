ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Register Citizen

Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a...
DURHAM, NC
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bob Stefanowski has shaken up his staff. Here’s what it will mean in his campaign for governor.

After a recent staff shakeup left Republican Bob Stefanowski’s gubernatorial campaign with new management in the final stretch to November, experts and party officials said they expect Stefanowski to emerge as a more aggressive presence on the campaign trail — holding more rallies and press conferences, while meeting face-to-face with voters to air grievances about the incumbent, Gov. Ned Lamont.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Oklahoma court reinstates 'Innocent Man' murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence of a man featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man.”. The court overturned a lower court decision that said because prosecutors and police withheld evidence that could...
ADA, OK
Register Citizen

DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT State Police: Two found dead from gunshots in East Granby home

EAST GRANBY — Connecticut State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman at a home on Wynding Hills Road Sunday evening, officials said. Troopers with Troop H in Hartford and East Granby police officers responded around 5:48 p.m. to the residential street after 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots, according to state police.
EAST GRANBY, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut's longest tenured CIAC high school football coaches

As we entered the 2022 football season and began putting together previews for each team in the state, a couple stood out to us. Anthony Sagnella is entering his 25th season as the coach of the North Haven football program. Chris Sarlo is entering his 17th season as the coach at Kennedy.
CONNECTICUT STATE

