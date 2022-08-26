Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
CT is likely to follow California’s lead with plans for all-electric vehicle sales by 2035
The recent decision by California regulators to phase out the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035 represents a tectonic shift in the national effort to reduce tailpipe emissions, experts say, leaving other states with limited options but to follow along with the ambitious schedule or fall behind on their own climate goals.
Register Citizen
Bob Stefanowski says he would eliminate hundreds of taxes and fees if elected governor
On his first day as governor, if elected, Republican Bob Stefanowski said he’d instruct Connecticut’s tax commissioner to stop collecting hundreds of taxes and fees that result in a small fraction of revenue for the state. Of the 344 taxes and fees collected by Connecticut, the bottom 200...
Register Citizen
Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a...
Register Citizen
Connecticut has 420,000 electric, natural gas customers who are more than 30 days behind in paying bills
About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to Claire Coleman, the state’s Consumer Counsel. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried...
Register Citizen
CT names cannabis retailer, micro-cultivator applicants to move forward in licensing process
Connecticut has made public the six cannabis retailers that have qualified for social equity status, who will be among the first to sell recreational cannabis in Connecticut, provided they receive further approval and pay the necessary licensing fees. The state Department of Consumer Protection also identified the two micro-cultivator applicants...
Register Citizen
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
Register Citizen
Bob Stefanowski has shaken up his staff. Here’s what it will mean in his campaign for governor.
After a recent staff shakeup left Republican Bob Stefanowski’s gubernatorial campaign with new management in the final stretch to November, experts and party officials said they expect Stefanowski to emerge as a more aggressive presence on the campaign trail — holding more rallies and press conferences, while meeting face-to-face with voters to air grievances about the incumbent, Gov. Ned Lamont.
Register Citizen
Oklahoma court reinstates 'Innocent Man' murder conviction
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence of a man featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man.”. The court overturned a lower court decision that said because prosecutors and police withheld evidence that could...
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
Register Citizen
‘Marginal’ risk of severe storms in parts of CT overnight, weather service says
After a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday, thunderstorms have the potential to bring high wind and heavy rain to parts of Connecticut in the overnight Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Severe weather is more likely in the western areas of the state, but showers and thunderstorms are...
Register Citizen
CT State Police: Two found dead from gunshots in East Granby home
EAST GRANBY — Connecticut State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man and a woman at a home on Wynding Hills Road Sunday evening, officials said. Troopers with Troop H in Hartford and East Granby police officers responded around 5:48 p.m. to the residential street after 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots, according to state police.
Register Citizen
Connecticut's longest tenured CIAC high school football coaches
As we entered the 2022 football season and began putting together previews for each team in the state, a couple stood out to us. Anthony Sagnella is entering his 25th season as the coach of the North Haven football program. Chris Sarlo is entering his 17th season as the coach at Kennedy.
Register Citizen
Winchester pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle, police say
WINCHESTER — A person was airlifted Sunday night to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle, officials said. The collision took place around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Rowley streets, according to the Winchester Police Department. The wounded pedestrian was flown to Hartford Hospital...
