Charlotte, NC

Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in east Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over a police pursuit Thursday afternoon as a driver weaved through traffic on Charlotte streets.

The car sped through areas along North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road at about 4 p.m. The driver entered turn lanes and medians several times.

The car finally pulled up next to a home and a woman got out of the backseat. Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers and a K-9 unit arrived at the scene on Howie Circle off Eastway Drive near The Plaza.

They searched tracks on the light rail and Norfolk Southern and nearby woods where they found the woman hiding.

Officers put the woman in handcuffs.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department suspended all trains to Sugar Creek and Old Concord stations due to police activity.

Channel 9 reached out to CMPD for more information but has not heard back.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Suspect’s sister says ‘desperation’ led to chase across Charlotte in July

©2022 Cox Media Group

