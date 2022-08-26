Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Matt Barkley: Released by Bills
Buffalo released Barkley on Tuesday. Despite outplaying Case Keenum in the Bills' preseason finale at Carolina on Friday, Barkley was the one who got the short end of the stick on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Barkley will need to try to find another opportunity elsewhere as a free agent, and Keenum will serve as Josh Allen's backup in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Suffers injury Sunday
Taylor (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Jets, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. As the first quarter was drawing to a close, Taylor unleashed a pass as he rolled to the right and immediately was driven to the ground by a Jets defender. He remained on the turf for a spell before going to the sideline tent and requiring a cart to get to the locker room. The nature of the injury is unclear, but Taylor ceded QB duties to Davis Webb with Daniel Jones sitting out this exhibition.
CBS Sports
Browns cutting former top-10 draft pick Josh Rosen as they trim roster to 53 players
The quarterback situation in Cleveland has more developments, this time with Josh Rosen. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports the Browns are expected to cut Rosen to get down to the 53-man roster. There is no official announcement yet, but it's expected soon, with the deadline at 4 p.m....
CBS Sports
Dontae Johnson: Released by 49ers
The 49ers released Johnson (ribs) on Tuesday. Johnson has been dealing with a rib injury since the 49ers' preseason opener in mid-August. However, he's a candidate to be re-signed Wednesday since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Secures top backup role
Griffin is the only tight end on the Bears' roster aside from Cole Kmet, according to the team's official site. With James O'Shaughnessy not making the team, Griffin will be on the field when the Bears use two tight end sets. In addition, should Kmet miss time, Griffin could have streamer value if pushed into a prominent role.
CBS Sports
J.J. Taylor: Being waived by Patriots
The Patriots are slated to waive Taylor, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The same applies to rookie sixth-rounder Kevin Harris, which could bode well for the chances that Ty Montgomery's ankle issue may not be a long-term concern. As for Taylor, he figures to be a practice squad candidate or a post-cutdown roster addition, assuming he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Trishton Jackson: Waived by Vikings
Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Jackson failed to make the Vikings' final roster after he caught five passes for 71 yards this preseason. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in 2019 and will likely end up starting the 2022 campaign on a new team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Released by Indianapolis
Lindsay has been released by the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is a surprise, as he was seen as the leading candidate to win the No. 3 running back role. Deon Jackson started in Saturday's preseason finale and could win the job to be the distant backup to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
CBS Sports
Brandon Smith: Let go by Cowboys
The Cowboys waived Smith on Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports. Smith underwent ankle surgery in January but was back in action for training camp and racked up six receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown over three preseason games. However, he was unable to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Nate McCrary: Does not make final roster
The Ravens have waived McCrary, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. McCrary is a casualty to Baltimore's final roster cuts, as he was unable to move up the depth chart during the preseason. He spent time on the team's practice squad in 2021. He will be a candidate to start 2022 there again assuming he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Headed for IR
The Broncos will place Dulcich (hamstring) on injured reserve this week, ruling him out for four games with the expectation he'll be be ready to play Week 5, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Broncos GM George Paton said he expects the rookie tight end to be "100...
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: No catches in preseason finale
Golladay started but couldn't haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-27 preseason loss to the Jets. Golladay's lone look from quarterback Tyrod Taylor was intercepted on a deep attempt downfield. Following that underwhelming final regular-season tune-up, Golladay now will turn his attention to Week 1's matchup versus the Titans, when he projects as one of New York's top wideouts.
CBS Sports
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers
Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Texans' Derek Rivers: Lands on IR
Rivers (biceps) was placed on the Texans' injured reserve Tuesday. Rivers suffered a torn biceps during Houston's preseason finale last Thursday, and he will likely now be forced to sit out the entirety of the 2022 regular season, unless he can reach an injury settlement from the team. The 28-year-old defensive end recorded nine tackles and one sack over five games with the Texans last year.
CBS Sports
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Precautionary removal
Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Teller (knee) was removed from the final preseason game out of precaution, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. Stefanski said that both Teller and Grant Delpit (hip) were removed out of an abundance of caution and are expected to be okay for Week 1 of the regular season. The coach added that each player would have gone back in if it were a regular game. Teller is Cleveland's starting right guard and will be leaned on as part of a run-heavy attack while quarterback Deshaun Watson is suspended for the first 11 games.
