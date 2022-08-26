Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bills punter Matt Araiza, one of three accused in gang-rape lawsuit
Buffalo Bills rookie punter, Matt Araiza, has been accused of gang-raping a 17 year old girl along with two other San Diego State football players.
Duke volleyball player says BYU officials failed to stop racist heckling during game in newly released statement
A player on the Duke University women's volleyball team says Brigham Young University officials in Utah did not act quick enough to stop the racist harassment she and other Black players were subject to during a Friday game.
Father of Duke volleyball player says she called crying after facing racial slurs at BYU game
The father of a Duke volleyball player on Monday said his daughter called crying after racial slurs were shouted at her from the stands during a match at the Utah college last week. Marvin Richardson told CNN’s Brianna Keilar that his 19-year-old daughter Rachel Richardson called shortly after the game...
WSU vs. Idaho: The early glimpse with Will Derting
PULLMAN -- Will Derting remembers the last time Washington State lost to Idaho. And one thing he finds interesting about this year's tilt is the new coaching personnel on both sides of the ball. It's the sound you've waited months to hear. Washington State football is back as the Cougars...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
As San Diego State opens new stadium, Arizona attempts reboot
San Diego State will debut a new quarterback and open its on-campus stadium when it begins the season Saturday against visiting Arizona. The Aztecs, coming off a 12-2 season built on a stingy defense and solid running game, should have another shut-down unit, led by All-America-caliber safety Patrick McMorris. The big question is what a revamped offense looks like under the direction of quarterback Braxton Burmeister, who is coming home for his final year of eligibility.
BET
Duke Volleyball Player Criticizes BYU Coaches, Officials For Slow Response To Racial Slurs During Match
The Duke volleyball player who endured constant racial slurs during a match at BYU criticized officials on Sunday (Aug. 28) who “failed to take the necessary steps” to stop the racist heckler when they were made aware of the situation. BYU issued an apology the day after the...
Arizona State embracing the role of Pac-12 underdog amidst major turnover
Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards says he doesn't pay attention to outside noise. He doesn't care what the media says about him or his team and he doesn't take anything personally. But that doesn't mean he can't use it as motivation. So before every team meeting, Edwards starts with...
Comments / 3