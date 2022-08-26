ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSU vs. Idaho: The early glimpse with Will Derting

PULLMAN -- Will Derting remembers the last time Washington State lost to Idaho. And one thing he finds interesting about this year's tilt is the new coaching personnel on both sides of the ball. It's the sound you've waited months to hear. Washington State football is back as the Cougars...
PULLMAN, WA
As San Diego State opens new stadium, Arizona attempts reboot

San Diego State will debut a new quarterback and open its on-campus stadium when it begins the season Saturday against visiting Arizona. The Aztecs, coming off a 12-2 season built on a stingy defense and solid running game, should have another shut-down unit, led by All-America-caliber safety Patrick McMorris. The big question is what a revamped offense looks like under the direction of quarterback Braxton Burmeister, who is coming home for his final year of eligibility.
SAN DIEGO, CA

