San Diego State will debut a new quarterback and open its on-campus stadium when it begins the season Saturday against visiting Arizona. The Aztecs, coming off a 12-2 season built on a stingy defense and solid running game, should have another shut-down unit, led by All-America-caliber safety Patrick McMorris. The big question is what a revamped offense looks like under the direction of quarterback Braxton Burmeister, who is coming home for his final year of eligibility.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO