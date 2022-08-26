ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 5 days ago
If you've driven by Truxtun Lake lately you may have noticed that it's more of a puddle now with its water being completely drained.

Because of the water levels, 23ABC reached out to the City of Bakersfield about the situation. They said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.

23ABC went out to the location and found dead fish which have now started to cause a foul smell.

In an e-mail from the City of Bakersfield, they went on to say an environmentalist has been contracted to investigate potential mitigating options for the species at Truxtun Lake and the Park at River Walk.

The city is also currently trying to find additional water supplies to help these facilities.

whatever...
4d ago

Just drive through neighborhoods in the morning and you see the rivers of water from over watering and everyday watering

