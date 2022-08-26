Man charged in shooting that left 3 injured outside Kenosha bar

A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing attempted homicide charges after prosecutors say he shot and injured three people outside a bar in Kenosha last weekend.

Damon A. Blakey of Zion, Illinois was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide - use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree reckless injury; first-degree recklessly endangering safety; and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

A criminal complaint released Thursday states Blakey and the three people were involved in a fight around 1:45 a.m. Saturday inside the Las Margaritas Tavern.

The argument took them outside onto 23rd Avenue, where Blakey allegedly opened fire, hitting a man and two women - including his girlfriend, who he accidentally shot, the complaint states.

Responding officers arrested Blakey while he was walking down the sidewalk. Officers say he matched the description of the suspect reported during a nearby shots fired complaint.

During a police interview, Blakey said he fired about five times at "nobody in particular." But then he saw one of the men he had been arguing with and began shooting at him, "because he 'punched my tooth out,'" the complaint states.

Blakey's girlfriend suffered serious injuries, the other woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the man suffered three gunshot wounds and is expected to live.

Blakey's bond was set at $500,000. He is set to attend his preliminary hearing on Aug. 31.

