California State University Bakersfield to start providing medicated abortions

By Ava Kershner, 23ABC, Charr Davenport 23ABC
 5 days ago
While Roe v Wade being overturned has limited access to abortions in many states, California is providing more access. Abortions are becoming easier for college students to get in Bakersfield.

Senate Bill 24, the College Student Right to Access act, allows California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) students can walk into their health center and receive a medicated abortion starting in January. The act will enable all California State University and University of California campuses to provide medicated abortions for those that request one.

“In January of 2023, all of our 23 campuses will begin to offer through our student health centers medicated abortion,” said Carolyn O’Keefe, Systemwide Director for Student Wellness and Basic Needs for CSU Chancellor. "When someone is less than ten weeks pregnant, they are able to receive an abortion pill or two different medicines made to end a pregnancy according to planned parenthood. If a student is more than ten weeks pregnant, the health centers on campus will refer them to an outside location for a surgical abortion. Any student can contact their Student Health Center as they would with any other medical concern or question, ask to schedule an appointment to see a provider at the health center, and you know the reason for visit would be that they're pregnant and they want to discuss pregnancy options.”

Health center staff and those who provide the service will go through training before January. While this provided medication is not coming long after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v Wade, O'Keefe says she still can't be sure about how students will react.

“You know it's hard to predict what the reaction is going to be. We're kind of in a wait-and-see pattern here, a kind of holding pattern because we really don't know. It might just be business as usual for us.”

As for CSUB students, the reaction has been mostly positive.

“That's really important because I feel like throughout history a lot of women have been deprived of having a choice,” said CSUB student Lydia Perez.

Another student, Marvin McGhee, felt that the act could help those who are financially unstable. “I feel like it's a great option because some people are not able to afford a kid right now."

Others felt that education took precedence. “I'm sorry. When you're at CSUB trying to be a student and have a career, it's hard when you have a baby. So I think the abortion pill is a great resource for students, you know?” said Vanessa Martinez.

Not everyone is happy with the decision, however. Several pro-life students did not want to be identified, but one student said “it's not very good obviously for the baby and it's almost selfish to cut off the life of a baby that hasn't even started yet.”

$200,000 in funding will be given to each campus from the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. The Commission will start by buying 50 doses of the medication. The cost for students to get it will be approximately $50.

While medical abortions are not available in universities until January, CSUB’s Student Health Center will still be giving referrals. CSUB's Student Health Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

#Abortion Issues#College Student#Abortions#Senate#Csub#Student Wellness#Janua
