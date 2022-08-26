ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Sumter Co. man arrested in connection with roommate’s murder

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man was arrested in connection with the murder of his roommate. On August 19, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Antelope Drive. Dispatch had received a call that a man was inside, unresponsive. The caller reported that he suspected a drug overdose.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
County
Orangeburg County, SC
Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy arrested, placed on administrative leave

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has placed one of its deputies on administrative leave. According to the Sheriff's Office, Lamar Washington was arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. Washington is charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery

SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 30. The driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling south on Rickenbaker Rd when the...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Columbia County School Crossing Guard Hit

A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Appling-Harlem Highway near Harlem Middle School in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office says Rafael Vega was directing traffic in front of the school about 6:50 a.m. when a southbound vehicle failed to stop. Vega was hit and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Richmond County Authorities searching for missing man

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Eddie Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes on August 27 around 4:00 pm. and wearing unknown clothing. Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56. If you […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Three injured by weekend shootings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men suffered injuries in shooting incidents over the weekend in Augusta. The first shooting happened Saturday evening at a local Hampton Inn. Richmond County deputies responded to a call of shots fired at inn’s location at 306 Timbercreek Lane at 6:44 p.m. Upon arrival,...
AUGUSTA, GA
Second suspect arrested in connection to Sumter auto shop murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was arrested in connection to the death of Willie McDuffie. Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson was arrested Friday morning after investigators said they received an anonymous tip. He was located at a residence on Hidden Oaks Rd in Sumter.
SUMTER, SC

