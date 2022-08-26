Read full article on original website
Sumter County call of possible drug overdose now believed to be murder; 1 in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man - a crime originally called in as a possible overdose. The investigation began on Aug. 19 when deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office were called to Antelope Drive near Dalzell for a man who had become unresponsive.
Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
Sumter Co. man arrested in connection with roommate’s murder
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man was arrested in connection with the murder of his roommate. On August 19, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Antelope Drive. Dispatch had received a call that a man was inside, unresponsive. The caller reported that he suspected a drug overdose.
Richland County Sheriff announces addition of new K9s used to locate missing persons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the addition of new K9s that will be used for missing person cases. K9 Hammer is one of four German Shepherds that are trained to locate people based on scent. The K9s are joined by trainer and Investigator Michel Galliot.
Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy arrested, placed on administrative leave
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has placed one of its deputies on administrative leave. According to the Sheriff's Office, Lamar Washington was arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. Washington is charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer.
Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust
WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery
SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is in jail and a family is in mourning after a high-speed chase led to the death of an innocent man. The crash happened Friday night on Old Savannah Road near Roselle Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Chrysler 300 was being...
South Carolina man to pay back over $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fraud
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — One South Carolina man has been ordered to pay back more than $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fruad. According to authorities, Sung Wook Kim, also known as Paul, 36, of Lexington, used a position of trust to defraud his employer, fabricating three contracts with one of the company’s clients and […]
Head-on crash in Colleton County leaves two dead, officials say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue said two people died Saturday following a head-on crash along SC-64. According to officials, a witness called 911 to report a pick-up truck driving erratically, when it veered left of center and hit and another pick-up truck head-on. Both vehicles were heavily damaged after the crash. The […]
One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 30. The driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling south on Rickenbaker Rd when the...
Discovery of Richland County homeless camp leads to arrests in multiple burglary cases
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Richland County said the discovery of a homeless camp led them to breaks in multiple burglary cases. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) responded to a construction site off Farrow Road on Wednesday after the site manager reported that someone had cut a hole in the […]
Columbia County School Crossing Guard Hit
A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Appling-Harlem Highway near Harlem Middle School in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office says Rafael Vega was directing traffic in front of the school about 6:50 a.m. when a southbound vehicle failed to stop. Vega was hit and...
Fight Erupts Over ‘Million Dollar’ Evidence in Murdaugh Murder Case
It took less than a minute for a Monday hearing into allegations that Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and child to descend into chaos after the former South Carolina lawyer’s attorney interrupted a prosecutor to accuse him of trying to “hijack” the proceeding and hide evidence. “I...
Richmond County Authorities searching for missing man
Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Eddie Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes on August 27 around 4:00 pm. and wearing unknown clothing. Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56. If you […]
Aiken man dead following high-speed chase in Richmond County, suspect in custody
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a high-speed chase in Richmond County. Authorities say Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, was driving his vehicle on Old Savannah Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle involved in a pursuit with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Heath was pronounced dead at the […]
Three injured by weekend shootings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men suffered injuries in shooting incidents over the weekend in Augusta. The first shooting happened Saturday evening at a local Hampton Inn. Richmond County deputies responded to a call of shots fired at inn’s location at 306 Timbercreek Lane at 6:44 p.m. Upon arrival,...
Second suspect arrested in connection to Sumter auto shop murder case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was arrested in connection to the death of Willie McDuffie. Senque Rashad-Tyrek Robinson was arrested Friday morning after investigators said they received an anonymous tip. He was located at a residence on Hidden Oaks Rd in Sumter.
Utility bill confusion continues in Camden
