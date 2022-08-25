Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Report for Tuesday 8/30/2022: 69 New Cases in Mason County
Mason County Public Health reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 in the County on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. This data covers three days: August 26, 2022 through August 28, 2022. No Mason County residents are currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Latest Case Rates from Mason County Public Health:. 7-day case rate...
Mason Health Employee of Month: Tylor Brown
Mason Health names Environmental Services Technician Tylor Brown as August 2022 Employee of the Month. Environmental Services Technician Tylor Brown has been described as the “unspoken linchpin” to a department tasked with keeping all of Mason Health clean and sanitary, a not-so-simple feat in COVID-era health care. Brown’s insightful and dependable nature, which he exhibits with both patients and co-workers, is a major reason why his peers have selected him as the August 2022 Employee of the Month.
Watch Mason County Commission Briefings
[LIVE VIDEO] Watch the August 29, 2022, Mason County Commission briefings. Commissioners and staff are meeting via Zoom video conferencing. MasonWebTV Powered by HCC is providing a live video stream of that Zoom meeting beginning at 9 AM. There are three ways to watch live: hcc.net/news, MasonWebTV.com or Mason County’s website (co.mason.wa.us.) You can also watch on demand on hcc.net/news, MasonWebTV.com or Mason County’s website: co.mason.wa.us.
Karla Knudsen-Johnston Appointed to Shelton School Board
The Shelton School Board appointed Karla Knudsen-Johnston to fill the open At-Large Position #1 seat previously held by Marilyn Ward who moved out of the Shelton School District in June. Knudsen-Johnston was selected after the School Board held interviews with applicants Monday night. According to a news release, for 33...
