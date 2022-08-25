Mason Health names Environmental Services Technician Tylor Brown as August 2022 Employee of the Month. Environmental Services Technician Tylor Brown has been described as the “unspoken linchpin” to a department tasked with keeping all of Mason Health clean and sanitary, a not-so-simple feat in COVID-era health care. Brown’s insightful and dependable nature, which he exhibits with both patients and co-workers, is a major reason why his peers have selected him as the August 2022 Employee of the Month.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO