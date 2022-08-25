Read full article on original website
19-year-old, vehicle found off the cliffside of Round Top Dr.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders said a 19-year-old female was taken to the hospital in serious condition after her vehicle went off the cliffside of Round Top Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the occupant was able to exit the vehicle on her own and met responders 30 […]
Identity released of 91-year-old man killed in Hawaii ambulance fire
The cause of death has not been announced at this time. The fire is still under investigation.
Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified. The Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 91-year-old Fred S. Kaneshiro, of Waimanalo. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, officials said. The apparent explosion happened...
Woman, 19, in serious condition after car apparently went over the cliff at Tantalus
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old woman is in serious condition after her car went over the cliff at Tantalus, EMS said Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. on Round Top Drive near Aina Lani Place. Officials said the female driver was pulled from the car...
Ambulance Fire Kills Patient, Critically Injures Paramedic Outside Hawaii Hospital
KAILUA, Hawaii — A patient died and a paramedic was critically injured Wednesday night after an ambulance caught fire and possibly exploded as it arrived at a Hawaii hospital. During a news conference, Honolulu Department of Emergency Services Director Jim Ireland said “everything is on the table” as investigators...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu community is on edge and worried that a dangerous neighbor with a drug addiction could be released from jail. The man’s family is among those who want him to stay locked up after, they say, he went berserk with a gun. At around 7:15...
Moped rider in critical condition after rear-ending vehicle in Waimanalo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a moped rider is in critical condition after it crashed into a vehicle in Waimanalo on Monday. Authorities said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near Huli Street. Officials said a 34-year-old man was traveling westbound, weaving in and out...
Vehicle collision closes H2 Freeway in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (KHON2) — All traffic on the H2 Freeway heading northbound is being routed onto the Wahiawa off-ramp after an accident. Police said they were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday. It is currently unknown what caused the incident, but officials are on the scene investigating.
Family releases statement on paramedic from ambulance fire
After an ambulance caught fire on Thursday, Aug. 25, the patient was killed and the paramedic, Jeff Wilkinson, was left critically injured. Jeff has been recovering at the Straub Medical Center Burn Unit.
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly released body camera videos show the moments before an unauthorized chase by Honolulu police on Sept. 12, 2021. The videos also show that HPD supervisors were aware that witnesses were pointing the finger at officers from the beginning. It all started with a loud music call...
‘Goose bumps’: Crews remove 50 tons of marine debris from Honolulu Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews hauled away more than 50 tons of ghost nets and marine debris from Honolulu Harbor Tuesday as part of a long-term mission to clean up the Pacific Ocean. After arriving at Pier 29, the crew with Ocean Voyages Institute worked with ground crews to quickly unload...
Pedestrian accident in Ward prompts road closures
The Honolulu Police Department said that there was a pedestrian accident in Ward Avenue.
Crews haul away more than 50 tons of marine debris at Honolulu Harbor
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns. The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun. Rail authority begins trial runs for the first segment of 20-mile rail project. Updated:...
Hawaii man accused of kidnapping child at elementary school
Big Island law enforcement said they are investigating a kidnapping case that involved a minor at Honaunau Elementary School and a 29-year-old man.
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A travel agent who operated in Ewa Beach has been convicted by a California court after clients said she booked them on bogus trips to the islands. Wendy Wong pleaded no contest to charges of failing to provide travel services that were paid for and illegally withdrawing cash from client accounts.
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles “Breaking Bad”
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our islands are no strangers to methamphetamines. Last week a local woman was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree after allegedly carrying two pounds of crystal meth in a carry-on bag at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Court records show that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
Honolulu EMS director: 'Everything is on the table' as investigation continues into ambulance fire
HFD is expanding its drone program to save more lives. The problem? Crowded skies. Above massive fires at businesses and over brush, a drone can guide firefighters on the ground to hotspots or out of danger zones. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Even at low tide, the damage can be...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 30, 2022)
Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers. The city is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations as well as the Oahu Workforce Development Board. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Maui singer Lily Meola...
Rail authority begins trial runs for the first segment of 20-mile rail project
Critics say the burden put on the community was 'totally preventable.'. Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns. The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun. Big Island customers...
