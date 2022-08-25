ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

19-year-old, vehicle found off the cliffside of Round Top Dr.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders said a 19-year-old female was taken to the hospital in serious condition after her vehicle went off the cliffside of Round Top Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the occupant was able to exit the vehicle on her own and met responders 30 […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified. The Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 91-year-old Fred S. Kaneshiro, of Waimanalo. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, officials said. The apparent explosion happened...
campussafetymagazine.com

Ambulance Fire Kills Patient, Critically Injures Paramedic Outside Hawaii Hospital

KAILUA, Hawaii — A patient died and a paramedic was critically injured Wednesday night after an ambulance caught fire and possibly exploded as it arrived at a Hawaii hospital. During a news conference, Honolulu Department of Emergency Services Director Jim Ireland said “everything is on the table” as investigators...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Moped rider in critical condition after rear-ending vehicle in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a moped rider is in critical condition after it crashed into a vehicle in Waimanalo on Monday. Authorities said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near Huli Street. Officials said a 34-year-old man was traveling westbound, weaving in and out...
KHON2

Vehicle collision closes H2 Freeway in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All traffic on the H2 Freeway heading northbound is being routed onto the Wahiawa off-ramp after an accident. Police said they were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday. It is currently unknown what caused the incident, but officials are on the scene investigating.
KHON2

Hawaii’s meth trade resembles “Breaking Bad”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our islands are no strangers to methamphetamines. Last week a local woman was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree after allegedly carrying two pounds of crystal meth in a carry-on bag at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Court records show that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 30, 2022)

Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers. The city is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations as well as the Oahu Workforce Development Board. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Maui singer Lily Meola...
