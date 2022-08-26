Read full article on original website
Keokuk girls take 3 of 4 from Lady Hounds
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison’s volleyball team hasn’t won yet this season, but coach Kelly Knustrom saw positives in Tuesday’s home loss to Keokuk to open Southeast Conference play. The Bloodhounds had their moments in the 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21 defeat to the Chiefs. There was the...
Avery wins Orange division at Prairie
CEDAR RAPIDS - Fort Madison freshman Avery Rump raced to a 19:50.9 mark at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational Saturday. Rump's mark was just 10.8 seconds off the pace of Cedar Falls Zoe Zylstra. Zylstra won the Black group for Cedar Falls. Rump's twin sister Addison Rump almost broke the...
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - William K. Fogle, 77, Keokuk
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA with family meeting with friends at that time. Following the service there will be a time of fellowship at Rascal’s Pub in Keokuk. William Kenneth “Kenny” Fogle, 77, of Keokuk, IA...
Vandenberg inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
Brad Vandenberg of Lee County was inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 21. Ninety-eight Iowa counties participated this year and selected 133 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members were presented a certificate by the Iowa 4‑H Foundation President, Julie McGonegle, and State 4-H Program Leader, Debbie Nistler, as they were introduced on stage.
For the Record – Monday, August 29, 2022
08/16/22 – 1:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 400 block of Avenue F. 08/16/22 – 1:42 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 1500 block of Avenue H. 08/16/22 – 8:09 p.m....
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Donald A. Eason, 54, Hamilton
Donald Allen Eason, 54, of Hamilton, Illinois, passed away at 10:13 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison, Iowa. Mr. Eason was born February 21, 1968, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of Ronald and Sandra (Vaderdoncer) Eason. Survivors include two brothers: Allen...
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Marjorie L. Smith, 91, formerly of Fort Madison
Marjorie L. Smith, 91, of Galesburg, IL and formerly of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at ProMedica Nursing & Rehabilitation in Galesburg, IL. She was born on October 5, 1930 in Vinita, OK to William Mahlon & Edith Nancy Herman Warren. She married Wilber Dean Smith on August 28, 1952 in Bentonville, AR. She worked for the Fort Madison HyVee Food Store and was a homemaker most of her life.
Benjamin added to LCEDG staff
Now that I'm retired - kinda -, I thought it was a great fit for me. I am very passionate about this work.”. Dr. Weiss brings extensive college experience to CAC. The high school students of Lee County are the lifeblood of the county, and we would no longer have viable communities if they continue to leave in droves.”
Seyb graduates in state's 1st certified supervisor class
When you get elected, there is no prerequisite to it so you come with the knowledge you have. But I said, "Okay, now that I'm elected I want to make sure I'm qualified to be making the best decisions for the county". – Garry Seyb, Lee County Supervisor. LEE COUNTY...
Vacant properties need registered by Nov. 16
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison recently adopted a new ordinance requiring all vacant buildings to be registered with the City. This program is designed to ensure vacant properties are being properly maintained. If you own property that has a vacant building, you must register the property with the City by November 16th, 2022.
Viking cruise patrons get special treatment
Famed international French artist Cecile Houel (pronounced “Well”) is honored, pleased and excited. Tourists aboard a Viking River Cruise will be visiting her art studio on Thursday, September 8. Originally Viking River Cruise was supposed to stop in July, but delays caused by river conditions, and the construction of a new river boat, the Viking Mississippi, a five-deck, nearly 400 passenger ship, has moved the first Burlington docking to September. Cecile has her fingers crossed that the date doesn't move again.
City reopens 8th Street with Block Building secured
FORT MADISON - City officials have reopened 8th Street in the area where reconstructive work was being done on Block Building at the corner of 8th Street and Avenue G. Fort Madison's City Council voted to make repairs to a portion of the west side exterior wall to secure the building from further crumbling and to entice potential developers into taking over the building and repurposing it into potential additional upper floor housing.
Library launches Hispanic Reading Challenge in September
National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15. This year, the theme is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.” We want to help you honor diverse voices, unique perspectives, and rich cultural traditions through activities and book recommendations. The library has a new reading challenge in Beanstack from August 22-September 30. Log your reading and complete activities to earn badges throughout the challenge. Activities include reading books by Hispanic authors, learning about Hispanic leaders and exploring Hispanic foods. Keep an eye on Beanstack for reading challenges all throughout the year, some may have prizes you can earn, in addition to the online badges. Create your account or log-in to an existing account to see challenges at FortMadison.beanstack.org.
General election absentee requests now being accepted
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Auditor Denise Fraise announces that the Lee County Auditor’s Office is now accepting absentee ballot requests for the November 8, 2022 General Election. Request forms can be obtained on the County website- www.leecounty.org – under the heading “I want to …. Get… Absentee Ballot”...
