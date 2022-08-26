National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15. This year, the theme is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.” We want to help you honor diverse voices, unique perspectives, and rich cultural traditions through activities and book recommendations. The library has a new reading challenge in Beanstack from August 22-September 30. Log your reading and complete activities to earn badges throughout the challenge. Activities include reading books by Hispanic authors, learning about Hispanic leaders and exploring Hispanic foods. Keep an eye on Beanstack for reading challenges all throughout the year, some may have prizes you can earn, in addition to the online badges. Create your account or log-in to an existing account to see challenges at FortMadison.beanstack.org.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO