Seattle teachers union to vote on possible strike
SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association (SEA) will vote on a possible strike over the weekend, according to a release from the union. The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Contracts with the district expire on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continue bargaining over a new agreement.
Eastside Baby Corner serving Puget Sound children of all ages
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Eastside Baby Corner has been quietly serving thousands of families in need for the last 30 years. Director Helen Banks Routon said it’s important to recognize that the nonprofit has outgrown its name. “Eastside Baby Corner is our name we’ve had for 32 years but...
Seattle Children's nurses would get $10 per hour raise under proposed contract
SEATTLE — Nurses at Seattle Children’s hospital are expected to vote Thursday on a contract agreement that would increase pay for entry-level nurses by nearly 50%. “This is the first time I’ve felt a sense of relief in months,” Edna Cortez, co-chair of the union and a Seattle Children’s registered nurse, said in a statement.
Kent teachers strike delays first day of school
KENT, Wash. — The first day of school is delayed for Kent students after the school district and the teacher's union failed to complete contract negotiations on Wednesday. The Kent Education Association said teachers would be on the picket lines on Thursday, Aug. 25, which was originally scheduled to be the first day of classes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Thurston teachers picket over workloads, increased pay
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Members of the North Thurston Education Association marched to the North Thurston Public Schools’ offices Thursday morning to hold an informational picket. Association Vice President Katie Agren said the picket aims to send a message to the school district:. “We need the district to...
Issaquah mom and daughter co-author book about back-to-school anxiety
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A former kindergarten teacher is releasing a book she wrote with her daughter about the mixed emotions of going back to school. During Marcelle Waldman's teaching career, she spent years focusing on the social-emotional curriculum she says should be as important as anything else students learn, especially for students who have mixed emotions about heading back to school.
Former Garfield student sues Seattle Public Schools for alleged hazing trauma
SEATTLE — A 20-year-old University of Victoria student from Seattle has filed a lawsuit against Seattle Public Schools over a hazing incident at Garfield High School and the alleged intimidation that followed from top school administrators. Alex, who asked not to have his last name used, entered Garfield in...
'Left in the dark': Chinatown-International District business owner frustrated over lack of input in shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Community members in Seattle's Chinatown-International District are fighting back against what they call a "lack of transparency" within King County. Some are saying they were left out of conversations about a homeless shelter expansion in SODO, the International District and Pioneer Square. “We’re completely left in the...
Staffing shortages, COVID-19 forced Seattle to pay firefighters $37.7 million in overtime
SEATTLE — The city of Seattle paid firefighters, EMTs and paramedics $37.7 million worth of overtime in 2021. According to the Seattle Department of Firefighters (SDF), the overtime is due to many reasons including covering shifts because of COVID-19, operating community testing and vaccination sites and staffing shortages. The...
Bellevue School District bus drivers undergo emergency response training ahead of new school year
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A week and a day before school starts in the Bellevue School District and it’s the bus drivers that are in class outside Interlake High School. The first-of-its-kind emergency response training specifically for drivers covers a range of topics from applying tourniquets to fighting fires.
After noise complaints, district plans to install gates at West Seattle High School parking lot
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is planning to install gates at the parking lot of West Seattle High School due to noise complaints. Neighbors who live near the school said the noise comes from drivers doing donuts on the parking lot, which has visible tire marks imprinted on it.
Man shot by Olympia police was having mental health episode, family says
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an Olympia police officer says he was dealing with a mental health episode at the time of the shooting. Green was allegedly drinking beer and damaging the restroom inside a Starbucks in Olympia. Police arrived, and Green went into the parking lot. When officers tried to arrest Green, police said Green pulled out a knife and “attacked officers.”
Garfield High School in Seattle's Central District celebrates centennial
SEATTLE — Garfield High School in Seattle's Central District celebrated its centennial Saturday, offering a chance for alumni and current students to look back at the past and toward the future. While Garfield High School opened in 1920, the pandemic prevented large in-person celebrations. Attendees said the extra few years meant even more time to prepare for the excitement of catching up and revisiting memories.
Warnings over 'rainbow fentanyl' come as it reaches the Pacific Northwest
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is warning of what is being called "rainbow fentanyl," after it was seized in Multnomah County, Oregon earlier in August. The synthetic opioid dyed various colors could "easily be mistaken for candy," according to the sheriff's office. It comes in...
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alameda's say...
Fred Hutch doctor outlines lessons learned during COVID-19 pandemic
SEATTLE — Dr. Larry Corey with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle has been a key player in the effort to shepherd the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans during the pandemic. Corey's long-time friendship with colleague Dr. Anthony Fauci has also made him a high-profile figure in the U.S.
Alexander Jay to have competency hearing for murder charge
SEATTLE — The man accused of attacking two women and bludgeoning a man to death in a span of 13 hours in March will have a competency hearing for a murder charge before his trial begins. Alexander Jay, 40, is facing a first-degree murder charge, a first-degree assault charge...
Homeowners in Thurston County are asking for higher taxes. Here's why
OLYMPIA, Wash. — More than a dozen property owners went before Thurston County commissioners Tuesday with an unusual request: They all wanted their taxes raised to create a Lake Offut Management District. The homeowners want to give the county funding, as well as the authority to clean weeds, pollution...
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
Delta flight from Detroit to Seoul diverts to Sea-Tac after 'medical emergency'
SEATAC, Wash. — A Delta Airlines flight bound for Seoul from Detroit was forced to land at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a "medical emergency," the Port of Seattle confirmed on Sunday evening. Delta Flight 159, which took off from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, landed at Sea-Tac after...
