OLYMPIA, Wash. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an Olympia police officer says he was dealing with a mental health episode at the time of the shooting. Green was allegedly drinking beer and damaging the restroom inside a Starbucks in Olympia. Police arrived, and Green went into the parking lot. When officers tried to arrest Green, police said Green pulled out a knife and “attacked officers.”

