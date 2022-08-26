ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle teachers union to vote on possible strike

SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association (SEA) will vote on a possible strike over the weekend, according to a release from the union. The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Contracts with the district expire on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continue bargaining over a new agreement.
Eastside Baby Corner serving Puget Sound children of all ages

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Eastside Baby Corner has been quietly serving thousands of families in need for the last 30 years. Director Helen Banks Routon said it’s important to recognize that the nonprofit has outgrown its name. “Eastside Baby Corner is our name we’ve had for 32 years but...
Kent teachers strike delays first day of school

KENT, Wash. — The first day of school is delayed for Kent students after the school district and the teacher's union failed to complete contract negotiations on Wednesday. The Kent Education Association said teachers would be on the picket lines on Thursday, Aug. 25, which was originally scheduled to be the first day of classes.
North Thurston teachers picket over workloads, increased pay

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Members of the North Thurston Education Association marched to the North Thurston Public Schools’ offices Thursday morning to hold an informational picket. Association Vice President Katie Agren said the picket aims to send a message to the school district:. “We need the district to...
Issaquah mom and daughter co-author book about back-to-school anxiety

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A former kindergarten teacher is releasing a book she wrote with her daughter about the mixed emotions of going back to school. During Marcelle Waldman's teaching career, she spent years focusing on the social-emotional curriculum she says should be as important as anything else students learn, especially for students who have mixed emotions about heading back to school.
Man shot by Olympia police was having mental health episode, family says

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an Olympia police officer says he was dealing with a mental health episode at the time of the shooting. Green was allegedly drinking beer and damaging the restroom inside a Starbucks in Olympia. Police arrived, and Green went into the parking lot. When officers tried to arrest Green, police said Green pulled out a knife and “attacked officers.”
Garfield High School in Seattle's Central District celebrates centennial

SEATTLE — Garfield High School in Seattle's Central District celebrated its centennial Saturday, offering a chance for alumni and current students to look back at the past and toward the future. While Garfield High School opened in 1920, the pandemic prevented large in-person celebrations. Attendees said the extra few years meant even more time to prepare for the excitement of catching up and revisiting memories.
