WILLIAMSPORT – Alpaca Days are right around the corner, owners of the local Pickaway County farm open up every year to offer an amazing opportunity to visit. Ever seen or touched one of these creatures up close? These super friendly, curious animals are available to meet and greet on September 24- 25th at one of the biggest Alpaca farms in the state. Located at 10981 US Highway 22 in Williamsport, Ohio, it’s a short drive to see and learn about these amazing gentle creatures. Best of all, they have babies and lots of them.

WILLIAMSPORT, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO