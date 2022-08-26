Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnewsj.com
Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest
WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
House a complete loss after overnight fire in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews were called to the scene of a reported house fire in Champaign County that was called out early Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 13000 block of state Route 29 just before 1:00 a.m. on the report of a fire, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
sciotopost.com
Only a Handful of Rax Restaurants are Still Open Most of them are in Southern Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE – Rax Roast beef restaurants were much like Arbys back in the 80s and 90s but where one became a huge giant the other shrunk to only a handful of stores, one that still exists is right here in Circleville Ohio. In the Hayday Rax had as many...
sciotopost.com
FREE EVENT: Alpaca Days are Just Around the Corner
WILLIAMSPORT – Alpaca Days are right around the corner, owners of the local Pickaway County farm open up every year to offer an amazing opportunity to visit. Ever seen or touched one of these creatures up close? These super friendly, curious animals are available to meet and greet on September 24- 25th at one of the biggest Alpaca farms in the state. Located at 10981 US Highway 22 in Williamsport, Ohio, it’s a short drive to see and learn about these amazing gentle creatures. Best of all, they have babies and lots of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyso.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”. It...
dayton937.com
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
WLWT 5
Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County on Saturday
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Take a step back in time as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season on Saturday. On every Saturday and Sunday (including Labor Day Monday), until Oct. 30, the gates will be open wide for guests of all ages to experience a full day of the 16th Century.
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton937.com
Taste of Darke County
Join us Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 2-5 p.m.for a Taste of Darke County at Eldora Speedway! Sample food and drinks from seven popular Darke County destinations. Cost is $20 for 10 tickets … each ticket is good for one sample. Additional tickets are $2 each. CASH ONLY! We hope to see you there!
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted Streets
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Ohio's haunted streets can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these streets suddenly tell a different story.
ohparent.com
Celebrate the Grand Opening of Flyght Fit Kids Club in Vandalia
The brand new Flyght Fit Kids Club opens its doors for the first time September 3rd for indoor family fun!. Flyght Fit Kids Club is a fun space for children to play, learn and grow. Designed to provide a positive environment for children to learn sports, find academic support and play with friends. Flyght Fit aims to be the most innovative and accessible kid’s sports, education and entertainment company.
Lima News
Letter: Stone piles obscure roundabout traffic
As a driver who travels on state Route 309 quite often, I am appreciative of the construction of the two new roundabouts between Lima and Ada at the intersections of Thayer/309 and Napoleon/309. Both of these intersections have been deadly to many. However, it has been difficult for me to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crews respond to late night barn fire in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — Emergency crews were called to a working barn fire in Beavercreek late Sunday night. Crews responded to the report of a barn on fire in the 200 block of South Alpha Bellbrook Road around 10:40 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. >>2,000 hogs killed in large, 3-alarm...
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
Daily Advocate
Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges
GREENVILLE — Greenville man is granted ILC for seven charges. Brent D. Hawes, 26, of Greenville, appeared before the court for three different cases. In case number 22CR00110, Hawes faced one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree, and count two of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.
WANE-TV
1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
WLWT 5
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Fire Department responded to a structure fire in downtown Middletown, Friday morning. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to a call reporting a fire at 65 North University Boulevard. When crews arrived at the...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 21 others injured after nine-vehicle crash along I-75
LIMA, Ohio — A man is dead and 21 other people were injured after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima on Sunday. It happened around 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound in Allen County. Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi was traveling southbound when it struck several...
1 dead, 21 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima
ALLEN COUNTY — One person is dead and 21 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash in Lima Sunday afternoon. The crash happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to troopers, a freightliner...
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
Comments / 1