Columbus, MS

College Football News

Mississippi State vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Venue: Davis Wade Stadium. Starkville, Mississippi. Record: Mississippi State (0-0), Memphis (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 |...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

MSU golf course open after summer refurbishment project

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If plan to hit the links at the MSU golf course it will have new look and feel. The course closed back on May second for a refurbishment. New grass was installed on the greens and the old ones were stripped. The approach to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

MSU North Parking Garage officially open

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State students and staff are finding more parking spaces this semester. The $14 million MSU golf course and you will need to pay. It will cost you $1.50 to park there for one hour and $2.50 for each additional hour. The daily maximum charge...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Four entrepreneurs advance to second round of 'The Pitch'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Community Development Foundation (CDF) kicked off its sixth year of “The Pitch” on Monday night, Aug. 29. The competition gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to local professionals. There were 18 participants in this year’s competition. Only four advanced...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Wet conditions today lead to dry air tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures continue trending in the lower 90s. Drier air is on the way. TUESDAY: Scattered showers move back in throughout the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures climb towards the lower 90s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage and showers continuing to clear overnight...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Columbus man faces aggravated DUI after deadly crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a man for a weekend crash that left two adults and an unborn child dead in Columbus. Tavaris Mosley, 42, of Columbus, faces three counts of aggravated DUI. The crash happened early Sunday, Aug. 28 on Highway 82. Columbus Police Capt. Rick Jones said...
COLUMBUS, MS
wbrc.com

Overnight shooting at Tuscaloosa apartments

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex. It happed at the Creekwood Village apartments around 3 a.m. Police say a man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting. Any witnesses with information about...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Drier air on the way, more pleasant feels ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The middle of the work week will be characterized by falling humidity and pleasant overnights. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s. WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Drier air arrives and gives the heat a more tolerable feel. Highs will still reach the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Hunters and sport shooters shop during Second Amendment Tax holiday

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sportsmen hunting for a bargain this weekend were able to bag their limit. Hunters and sport shooters took advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Tax holiday to reload for the upcoming season. Over the weekend, the state sales tax was lifted on...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
TUPELO, MS
kicks96news.com

DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests

TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0. SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wtva.com

Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Amory woman arrested for auto B&E

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
AMORY, MS
WTOK-TV

EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prairie Arts Festival set for Saturday

The annual Prairie Arts Festival in West Point will be held Saturday and is set to be a return to form for the event after the COVID-19 pandemic affected the last two years. “I’m excited to be returning to the Prairie Arts Festival that we’ve known for so long,” said Lisa Klutts, director for community development with the West Point Clay County Growth Alliance. “After making changes and some cut backs for the past two years, I am just excited to see it back to normal again.”
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi State University’s Music Department under one roof

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Music Department is now under one roof. A new, 37,000 square foot building off Hardy Road is just north of the former band and choral rehearsal hall. The new facility features classrooms, a choral rehearsal hall, sound-proof practice rooms, a recital...
STARKVILLE, MS

