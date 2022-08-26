Read full article on original website
College Football News
Mississippi State vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview
Mississippi State vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Venue: Davis Wade Stadium. Starkville, Mississippi. Record: Mississippi State (0-0), Memphis (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 |...
wcbi.com
MSU golf course open after summer refurbishment project
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If plan to hit the links at the MSU golf course it will have new look and feel. The course closed back on May second for a refurbishment. New grass was installed on the greens and the old ones were stripped. The approach to the...
wcbi.com
MSU North Parking Garage officially open
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State students and staff are finding more parking spaces this semester. The $14 million MSU golf course and you will need to pay. It will cost you $1.50 to park there for one hour and $2.50 for each additional hour. The daily maximum charge...
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
wtva.com
Four entrepreneurs advance to second round of 'The Pitch'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Community Development Foundation (CDF) kicked off its sixth year of “The Pitch” on Monday night, Aug. 29. The competition gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to local professionals. There were 18 participants in this year’s competition. Only four advanced...
wcbi.com
Starkville Oktibbeha School District’s new security policy requires clear bags, metal detectors for sporting events
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fans going to Starkville High School’s home-opener against West Point Friday night will have to follow some new rules to get into the football stadium. The Starkville Oktibbeha School District announced August 22 that there will be a new security policy for all sporting...
wcbi.com
Wet conditions today lead to dry air tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain chances increase Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures continue trending in the lower 90s. Drier air is on the way. TUESDAY: Scattered showers move back in throughout the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures climb towards the lower 90s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage and showers continuing to clear overnight...
wtva.com
Columbus man faces aggravated DUI after deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a man for a weekend crash that left two adults and an unborn child dead in Columbus. Tavaris Mosley, 42, of Columbus, faces three counts of aggravated DUI. The crash happened early Sunday, Aug. 28 on Highway 82. Columbus Police Capt. Rick Jones said...
wbrc.com
Overnight shooting at Tuscaloosa apartments
TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex. It happed at the Creekwood Village apartments around 3 a.m. Police say a man is in critical condition as a result of the shooting. Any witnesses with information about...
wcbi.com
Drier air on the way, more pleasant feels ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The middle of the work week will be characterized by falling humidity and pleasant overnights. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s. WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Drier air arrives and gives the heat a more tolerable feel. Highs will still reach the...
wcbi.com
Interim chief makes his case to be next full-time Columbus Police Chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Assistant Chief Doran Johnson took over as acting chief of the Columbus Police Department on August 15. Since then, the interim chief says there has been plenty to keep him busy since assuming the new role. But he says it’s one he was excited to take on.
wcbi.com
Hunters and sport shooters shop during Second Amendment Tax holiday
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sportsmen hunting for a bargain this weekend were able to bag their limit. Hunters and sport shooters took advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Tax holiday to reload for the upcoming season. Over the weekend, the state sales tax was lifted on...
Two people killed in early morning chain reaction crash on Mississippi highway
A crash involving two cars and two motorcycles early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a vehicle crash that started a chain reaction of crashes killed two people on U.S. 82 in Columbus at approximately 1 a.m. Reports are that a vehicle...
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests
TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0. SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of...
wtva.com
Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
Commercial Dispatch
Prairie Arts Festival set for Saturday
The annual Prairie Arts Festival in West Point will be held Saturday and is set to be a return to form for the event after the COVID-19 pandemic affected the last two years. “I’m excited to be returning to the Prairie Arts Festival that we’ve known for so long,” said Lisa Klutts, director for community development with the West Point Clay County Growth Alliance. “After making changes and some cut backs for the past two years, I am just excited to see it back to normal again.”
wcbi.com
Mississippi State University’s Music Department under one roof
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Music Department is now under one roof. A new, 37,000 square foot building off Hardy Road is just north of the former band and choral rehearsal hall. The new facility features classrooms, a choral rehearsal hall, sound-proof practice rooms, a recital...
