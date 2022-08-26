ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Curt Schilling Bashes Student Debt Relief Despite Defaulting On $75M Govt. Loan

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dKcu_0hVhlBma00

Former baseball pitcher Curt Schilling is the latest conservative to gripe about President Joe Biden’s debt relief plan for college students , but many people noticed his criticism smacked of hypocrisy.

On Thursday, Schilling griped about what he called “ a generation of lazy unaccountable uneducated children” — people earning less than $125,000 per year who would have $10,000 to $20,000 of their student debt canceled — “being covered by hard working debt paying Americans.”

Schilling, however, may not be the best person to level this criticism. Back in 2012, his video game company, 38 Studios, defaulted on a $75 million loan from the state of Rhode Island.

He told Esquire in 2017 that he lost $50 million of his own fortune from the debacle, which he called “the most painful time in my life.”

Apparently, Schilling’s experience did not result in any empathy for others who might also need a hand to follow their dreams. Twitter users felt obliged to point out the “rules for thee, not for me” message in his tweet.

Even a member of the White House digital strategy staff felt obliged to point out that Schilling wasn’t the best advocate for paying back debts.

Schilling did respond to the mockery, but anyone expecting him to own up to his hypocrisy was bound to be disappointed.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 7

Kerm Williams
5d ago

How do rich people get a loan they greed they really don't need a loan so stop lieing about poor people getting a loan from the government.

Reply
4
Viva Satire!
5d ago

Conservatives:Hypocrisy as thick as the xxxx they are full of!

Reply(1)
10
Related
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Trump fails to mention defunct Trump University in rant about ‘corrupt colleges’ and Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Donald Trump failed to mention his defunct Trump University in a rant about colleges and President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness scheme. “Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election-enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000—and just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!” Mr Trump thundered on his struggling social media platform Truth Social. “Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR—all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jason Schreier
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders says Republicans complaining about student debt forgiveness didn't complain when Donald Trump declared bankruptcy 6 times

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan relief for some borrowers. Republicans have said it's an unfair burden to taxpayers, and Democrats pointed out their relieved PPP loans. On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders entered the fray and said GOPers didn't complain about Trump's bankruptcies. It's...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Loan Forgiveness#Debt Relief#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
Washington Examiner

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy

It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
POLITICS
HuffPost

HuffPost

131K+
Followers
7K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy