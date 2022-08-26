Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
King predicts Jimmy G will take over for Lance by Week 7
Trey Lance is the 49ers’ starting quarterback, and Jimmy Garoppolo is his backup. That’s a fact, but NBC Sports’ Peter King believes it might not last long. In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, King on Sunday predicted that Garoppolo will take over for Lance under center by the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Vikings name eight captains, including Kirk Cousins
Much has changed in Minnesota from 2021 to 2022. One thing remains the same. The franchise has opted to go with eight captains. O’Connell named eight captains on Monday. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the first-year coach said that 20 players received votes. The captains...
NBC Sports
One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available
At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
NBC Sports
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson is “locked in” on football but still “hopeful” to get new deal
The clock is winding down on contract talks between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, nearing the quarterback’s Week 1 deadline for a new deal. Only six days remain before the Ravens kick off the season against the Jets. With or without a contract extension, Jackson will open as the...
NBC Sports
How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
NBC Sports
Myles Garrett remains out of practice, but is expected back at Browns facility Monday
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Monday, but his availability for Sunday’s opener against the Panthers doesn’t look like a concern. Garrett missed the team’s final day of practice last week in order to deal with a personal matter and remained out on Monday for the same reason. Garrett previously missed time this summer for the same reason and reports indicated he was away from the team in order to be with an ill family member.
NBC Sports
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers' preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco's 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
NBC Sports
One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles
Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
NBC Sports
Eagles, Anthony Harris “mutually agree” to terminate practice-squad contract
There was a time in the NFL when some coaches didn’t get fired. Instead, the moves were called a mutual parting. An NFL team and a veteran safety are trotting out that label when it comes to the decision to eliminate the player’s practice-squad contract. Via Adam Schefter...
NBC Sports
Mike Kafka to call Giants offensive plays
While the Bills are counting on Ken Dorsey to replicate Brian Daboll’s success as the team’s offensive coordinator, it turns out Daboll won’t even call the plays at his newest stop. Daboll announced on Monday that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the offensive play-caller for the...
NBC Sports
Steve Young on Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo situation: “This is hairy stuff”
Once upon a time, the 49ers transitioned from Joe Montana to Steve Young. It was clunky, to say the least. Now, the 49ers are clunking again, with Jimmy Garoppolo back from exile to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for a team he took to one Super Bowl and nearly to another.
NBC Sports
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
NBC Sports
Eagles, Anthony Harris reportedly agree to cut ties
The Eagles have mutually agreed to part ways with Anthony Harris, their starting safety all last year and through training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 30-year-old Harris, who played for Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Vikings in 2014 and 2015, started 14 games last year after signing a one-year contract.
NBC Sports
Mitchell Trubisky named one of Steelers five captains
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not yet publicly named a starting quarterback. But Pittsburgh may have given a clue as to who will line up behind center when the team takes on Cincinnati to open the season on Sunday. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been named one of the Steelers...
NBC Sports
Ken Walker’s status for season opener remains uncertain
Running back Ken Walker III underwent a hernia procedure in mid-August, and the Seahawks pointed toward his return for the season opener. That remains up in the air a week before their game against the Broncos. “He was working some today,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday, via Bob Condotta...
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott: I expect Tyler Smith to be prepared
The Cowboys have been in conversations with free agent left tackle Jason Peters about joining the team to help cover for the loss of Tyron Smith to a knee injury, but an agreement likely wouldn’t get in the way of first-round pick Tyler Smith getting the start against the Buccaneers in Week 1.
NBC Sports
Where King thinks 49ers will end up in NFC playoff picture
Last year, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers returned to the NFL playoffs as a wild-card team. Could they do the same this season with Trey Lance at quarterback?. Peter King certainly thinks so. The NBC Sports writer included his 2022 NFL season predictions in this week’s “Football Morning in America”...
NBC Sports
Rams have left a light on, and locker ready, for Odell Beckham Jr.
They’ve given his number to Cam Akers. But not his locker. As receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be unsigned by any team, the Rams are ready to bring him back, at a moment’s notice. Via Jourdan Rodrique of TheAthletic.com, the Rams have left a locker for Beckham, complete with name plate, at the team’s training facility.
