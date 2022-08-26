ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Rams Aaron Donald unlikely to be disciplined by NFL after helmet swinging incident?

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaFG4_0hVhl12Z00

On Thursday, a joint practice between Super Bowl LVI foes, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals ended prematurely after multiple fights erupted.

Several skirmishes ended with Bengals offensive lineman La'el Collins ripping the helmet off Rams defensive lineman Leonard Floyd. Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald responded by slinging several helmets at Bengals players.

After footage of the incident was released, many had opinions about what should happen to Donald. Though, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, there may be no punishment handed down to Donald from the league.

According to Pelissero, the NFL is not responsible for overseeing players' conduct during practices, including joint sessions. That leaves the onus on the Rams to hand down punishment, if any, for their eight-time Pro Bowl lineman.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk confirmed Pelissero's report, adding that it's unlikely the Rams discipline Donald because "excuses are made for stars."

"If it were a lesser player, the Rams likely would do something," Florio wrote. "If it were a player on the roster bubble, he'd likely be cut."

We'll have to wait and see if this incident changes anything regarding the NFL's involvement in joint practices moving forward. But for now, the Rams are on the clock, and a precedent has been set.

In 2019, the NFL suspended Myles Garrett indefinitely for a similar violation involving Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garret missed the remainder of the season before being reinstated during the off-season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season

The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Yardbarker

Watch: Huge crash at Daytona wipes out entire top 15 in NASCAR race

The majority of the field at the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway wiped out in a huge crash Sunday that seemingly could've been avoided. The race was originally scheduled to happen Saturday evening, but was delayed due to wet weather. When rain arrived again Sunday, NASCAR was slow to react with a caution flag. Instead, the field drove into a wet Turn 1 and both of the leaders, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suárez, spun and collected most of the cars behind them in a massive wreck.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Pro Football Talk
Yardbarker

LIV Golf's Lee Westwood on PGA Tour: 'Hopefully, at some point they will all choke on their words'

Former Open Championship runner-up and world No. 1 Lee Westwood -- who defected to the controversial LIV Golf Series earlier this year -- recently spoke with Golf Digest's John Huggan about his decision, plus his take on the current state of the PGA Tour. In an article published Thursday, Westwood blasted the PGA Tour and their recent maneuvers to punish LIV Golf participants, calling it "just a copy of what LIV is doing" among other things.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Helmets
Yardbarker

NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list

Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

40K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy