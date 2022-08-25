Read full article on original website
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch
Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. That means several existing iPad...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $730, Get the OnePlus 9 Unlocked 5G Smartphone with Hasselblad Triple Camera for $379.99 Shipped – Today Only
The OnePlus 9 Unlocked 5G Smartphone packs flagship features in a budget-friendly price, and you can get one for $379.99 shipped, today only, originally $729.99. Featuring 6.55-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a Hasselblad triple rear camera setup (48MP Wide + 50MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Monochrome), a 16MP selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. Product page.
Apple Insider
Trade in your iPhone, Apple Watch and get a cash bonus ahead of the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With mere days to go before the Sept. 7 Apple Event (and expected iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 announcements), now is the time to lock in thebest Apple trade-in deal for your current device, with exclusive cash bonuses offering up to 10% in extra money on top of competitive trade-in values.
Phone Arena
'Excellent' new refurbished deals make Apple's AirPods 3 too cheap to ignore right now
If Adorama's killer recent AirPods Pro deal made your life difficult (in a good way), forcing you to think long and hard whether you should continue to wait for Apple's next-gen noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds or not, get ready for your pre-holiday buying decisions to become even more complicated (in the same good way).
Digital Trends
iPad 10th Gen: Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 iPad
Apple has been on quite a hot streak when it comes to its tablet offerings, so it should come as no surprise that the 10th-generation iPad is one of the most anticipated upcoming tablet releases. The baseline iPad is never the most technically stunning or impressive, but it’s usually the one most people buy. And we’re expecting the iPad 10th Gen to be no different.
Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts
Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
techeblog.com
Logitech G502 X Gaming Mice Unveiled, Introduces Lightforce Hybrid Optical-Mechanical Switches
Now that we know that Logitech G Gaming Handheld is coming sooner than later, it’s only fitting that the company unveils their all-new Logitech G502 X gaming mice lineup. Available in G502 X, G502 X Lightspeed, and G502 X Plus models, all of the come equipped with the company’s all-new Lightforce hybrid optical-mechanical switches with ultra precise actuation as well as crisp response.
Cult of Mac
Juice up all your Apple devices at once with this 4-in-1 charging cable
Own an Apple Watch and an iPhone? If they ran out of juice, your plans could quickly fall apart. You would normally need a collection of cables to keep them and any other gadgets charged up on the go. But with this Apple Watch-compatible four-in-one charging cable, you can power up to four devices from a single outlet.
Android Authority
How to copy and paste on the iPhone
It doesn't involve CMD + C, but still pretty easy. We all know how to CMD+C and CMD+V on a Mac to copy and paste, but do you know how to copy and paste on an iPhone? You may think that it isn’t possible to copy and paste on an iOS device, but it actually is possible. It’s very easy to do, and with Universal Clipboard, you can even copy on one Apple device and paste on another. Here’s how to do it all.
CNBC
Don't buy a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now
It's a bad idea to plop down money for a new iPhone or Apple Watch right now. Apple announced Wednesday that it's hosting a fall event on Sept. 7 that's almost certainly for the iPhone 14. I was in the mall two nights ago shopping for back-to-work clothes and passed...
Digital Trends
How to turn off precise location on your iPhone
While it's easy enough to turn off location on your phone wholesale, some apps won't work without location services enabled for them. Apple provides a way to get around this. With the Precise Location toggle added in iOS 14, you're able to still supply apps with a location, just not your exact one. You'll definitely be in the right town, but the company's not going to let them know you're at 13 Down The Lane Street. Here's how to get started with that.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro again rumored to feature new 30W charger, most likely USB-C to Lightning connector
A week before the announcement of the iPhone 14 Pro, a rumor suggests this smartphone will feature a new 30W charger – doubling down on a previous report on a 30W GaN charger coming to Apple iPhones. This time, Twitter user DuanRui, which has a mixed tracking record on...
These Tempur-pedic Memory Foam Pillows Are on Sale at Costco, but You'll Have To Act Fast
We’ve come along way from the character-printed, polyester sheet sets of our youth. These days, we know that one of the keys to a good night’s sleep is having a comfortable bed, and for us, that means cotton sheets, a firm mattress, a mattress pad — and good pillows. Believe it or not, there is a difference between a nice pillow, and those $10 pillows you picked up 5 years ago and haven’t replaced since. Listen, we all do it. For some reason it seems like when creating the perfect bed set-up, pillows are often an after-thought. But, now that...
Apple 'secures satellite internet partner' to beam connections to users of its upcoming iPhone 14, meaning they'll be able to use phone in remote areas that didn't previously have any signal
Apple is said to have secured an internet satellite company to provide users of its upcoming iPhone 14 with connectivity no matter where they are in the world. If the claims are true, then iOS users can exchange calls and text messages in remote areas, which is similar to Elon Musk's and T-Mobiles announcement last week that is using SpaceX's Starlink internet.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
It's true… At least on the surface, Apple isn't a phone-maker that tries too hard. If most Android manufacturers want to impress their existing and potential customers with flashy new designs and new features each and every year, Cupertino is playing its own game with incremental hardware upgrades and a focus on polishing existing features.
Android Authority
How to change your ringtone on iPhone: Songs, custom tones, and more
With a little work, you can turn just about anything into a tone. Apple is still playing catch-up with Android in terms of customizing smartphones, but there’s still plenty you can do on an iPhone, including of course setting custom ringtones. Learn how to change your ringtone on an iPhone, including adding custom songs and sounds.
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?
Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
