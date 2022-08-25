Read full article on original website
Related
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star
Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
Digital Trends
How to watch NASA launch its mega moon rocket on Monday
NASA is about to perform the first-ever launch of its next-generation rocket and spacecraft in a highly anticipated lunar mission, and you can watch the entire event online. The Artemis I mission, which is scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, August 29, will usher in a new era of space exploration as NASA eyes lengthy crewed stays on the moon and the first astronaut voyage to Mars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring In Distant Space
Since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were released in July, our feeds have been flooded with mind-bogglingly gorgeous photos of space – from insanely detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star. Now, Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein ring whose light has traveled roughly 12 billion light-years to reach us. And we can't stop staring. You can see the colorized image, which was shared by astronomy grad student Spaceguy44 on Reddit, below. As Spaceguy44 explains on Reddit, an Einstein ring occurs when a distant galaxy has been magnified and wrapped into an almost-perfect...
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Aug. 29, but could slip to Sept. 2 or Sept. 5 due to weather or glitches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Most Ridiculously Detailed’ Picture of the Moon Released After Two-Year Process to Make It: PHOTO
People love looking at the moon. But, we haven’t ever seen it quite like this. Thanks to two astrophotographers, we have a new, highly-detailed and viral photo. This is being billed as the “most ridiculously detailed” picture of Earth’s natural satellite. While we might just think of the moon as a big white shiny rock, it’s a lot more than that. The soil composition actually means it has a number of colors and shades that we don’t normally see here on the ground.
Phys.org
How to watch NASA's Artemis I moon rocket launch: TV schedule, streaming info
Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, NASA is again aiming for the moon. The Artemis I mission will blast off Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. "Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for deep-space exploration and demonstrate our...
scitechdaily.com
Spectacular Image of Heart of Phantom Galaxy Showcases Webb’s Power
Incredible new images of the spectacular Phantom Galaxy, M74, showcase the power of space observatories working together in multiple wavelengths. In this case, data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope complement each other to provide a comprehensive view of the galaxy. The Phantom Galaxy is...
CNET
NASA Solves Mystery Glitch on '70s Vintage Voyager 1 Spacecraft
Interstellar. It's not just the name of a blockbuster sci-fi movie, it's the reality of the Voyager 1 spacecraft, a 45-year-old explorer that's investigating the cosmos outside our solar system and weathering some of the problems that come from age and distance. On Tuesday, NASA JPL announced the Voyager team had tracked down the source of a pesky data glitch.
Digital Trends
Astronaut reveals source of ‘intriguing’ bright light on Earth
Peering out from the International Space Station 250 miles above Earth recently, European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti spotted an “intriguing” bright light in the middle of a desert. Sharing several photos of the strange sight, the Italian space traveler noted how unusual it is to see a...
Artemis I: Space experts tell us why NASA's mission will make history
The launch of NASA's most powerful rocket to date, the Space Launch System (SLS), is just around the corner. If the August 29 launch goes ahead, it will be the beginning of the space agency's series of Artemis missions, a key part of its plans to establish a permanent lunar presence and eventually send astronauts to Mars.
The 7 most terrifying things in space
Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
Science Focus
What is on the other side of a black hole?
Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
IFLScience
America's Underground "Lost Sea" Is So Vast It's Never Been Fully Explored
Deep beneath an unassuming corner of Tennessee, you can find America’s “Lost Sea”: the largest non-subglacial underground lake in the US, and likely the second largest in the world. Found in the Craighead Caverns, this colossal body of underground water is so large that no one’s actually sure how big it is.
IFLScience
“How Do You Handle Menstruation In Space?”: An Astronaut Explains
Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti is doing her bit for sci-comm on the International Space Station (ISS), answering questions that come her way on TikTok and Twitter. Her most recent question is something many people may be curious about but perhaps a smidgeon embarrassed to ask: “How do you handle menstruation in space?” Before breaking down the answer to explain the inner workings of the ISS, Cristoforetti shrugs matter-of-factly: “Just like you do on the ground.”
Motley Fool
SpaceX Just Promised a Starship Launch in 2024
After multiple flight tests of its Starship megarocket in 2021, SpaceX has been unusually quiet about the rocket in 2022. Up until last week, that is -- when out of the blue a Japanese satellite operator announced it would launch a satellite on Starship. You’re reading a free article with...
The red planet is not all red. One of its craters is hiding strange green rocks
The Mars rover Perseverance has discovered rocks on Mars similar to those that give Hawaiian beaches their green tone. The greenish igneous rocks were spotted in Jezero, a 28-mile (45 km) wide crater that is considered home to an ancient lake on Mars. Hundreds of researchers have analyzed the data collected by Perseverance, and they claim that maybe the red planet isn’t as red as we think.
Comments / 1