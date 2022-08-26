A Zelle scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. A Bend woman tells us what happened. Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of her joint account. Someone sent a text alert claiming to be with Bank of America, and said there was fraudulent activity on their account. The text asked if the couple "approved" sending money to an account on the Zelle app. Sievers said on Thursday they never used Zelle and replied "no" on the text message. The person then called the couple, claiming to assist them with recovering their money-- and that lasted a couple of days. She said they were actually speaking with a scammer pretending to be a bank representative.

The post Bend Couple faces scam Zelle text messages and warns people to be cautious appeared first on KTVZ .