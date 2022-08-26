Friends of the Children Central Oregon get a record sized generous gift
One of our "21 Cares for Kids" partners got a record-sized donation for major expansion. " Friends of the Children Central Oregon " got $1,400,000 from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. It's part of a $44,000,000 gift to the Oregon-Based National Organization. Friends of the Children has paid, professional mentors who walk alongside youth for 12-plus years, no matter what.
