Omaha, NE

Robotic pets, tablets gifted to seniors at Omaha's Florence Home

By Danielle Meadows
 5 days ago
Seniors are especially vulnerable to feelings of loneliness and depression — an issue recognized by the staff at Omaha's Florence Home.

On Thursday, thanks to the Twilight Wish Foundation, residents were presented with 10 tablets and 10 robotic, realistic pets.

Residents can now video chat with family members and enjoy the companionship of some new furry friends.

Staff are optimistic that these items will help reduce stress and improve moods.

“They're very life-like, they’re very soft, kind of real to size. So if you pet them they will purr or bark. If you kind of leave them alone for a little bit the cats will meow, the dogs will bark to kind of get your attention. The cats actually purr and you can feel them purring if you’re hugging them. So it’s very life-like and very comforting," said Director of Social Services April Hauf, who wrote the grant to help the wish get granted.

Florence Home hopes to get more pets and tablets in the future.

City
Omaha, NE
