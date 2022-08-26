Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
The Bayou Country Children’s Museum receives donations from local artist Sabina Miller
Local artist, Sabina Miller donates proceeds from her art sales to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum. As a Culture/Tradition Bearer, she artistically expresses her love of the natural Southern Habitat and the beauty of its inhabitants. With a major focus on the Bayou, she crafts small pirogue’s that display the lively land and water animals and the beautiful birds of the Southern skies. Accompanied with each piece is a “Sothern Haiku” poem. Sabina states, “After the horrific event which occurred in Uvalde, Texas, I knew that I could do something to inspire a feeling of happiness in all children but I also knew that it was important that I start on my most local level in my own hometown.” You can find these art pieces on display at the Jean Lafitte Cultural Center in Thibodaux.
houmatimes.com
Tawasi Antiques and Art Show Visits Thibodaux Sept. 9-11
The Tawasi Antiques and Art Show showcases antique & art dealers from across the U.S. for a fun 3-day event and will stop in Thibodaux next weekend!. Join the art show at the 45th annual show that includes a variety of antiques including furniture, silver, glass, porcelain, jewelry, linens, maps, and more! Admission is $10 per person and is good for all three days.
houmatimes.com
VCHS Terrier Tailgate to benefit “A new space for saying Grace”
Vandebilt Catholic High School is set to host its largest fundraising event of the year, Terrier Tailgate on Saturday, September 10 from 6-10 p.m. at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The tailgate-themed format will be set in a “terrier casual” atmosphere with food, drinks, festival games, silent auction, and fellowship. “Terrier Tailgate is a wonderful night for our school community. This event provides us with an opportunity to raise money for a fantastic project for our students, while also creating a fun night for all involved,” Jeremy Gueldner, VCHS President, shared.
houmatimes.com
August 30 “Music on the Bayou” features Jane and John Vidrine
Come check out Jane and John Vidrine at “Music on the Bayou” Tuesday, August 30!. Music on the Bayou is a summer music series that happens every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center located at 314 St. Mary St. in Thibodaux. The series brings the Cajun experience right to your doorstep so bring your lawn chairs and immerse yourself in Southern Louisiana’s best music along the bayou!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
Kristi Ann Naquin
Kristi Ann Naquin, 46, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana was born August11, 1976, and passed away on August 27, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 presents over $150K in donations to local organizations
Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 presented checks to three local organizations that benefitted from the 4th Annual 2022 F.O.P. Mud Bug Boil-Off, Held this past spring, the annual event attracted a large crowd in beautiful, historic Downtown Thibodaux. On Friday, August 26, 2022, the F.O.P. presented checks to...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 8/22 to 8/26
During the week of August 22 – August 26, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie...
houmatimes.com
TPCG to host three Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meetings this week
Today marks one year since Hurricane Ida plowed into the gulf, destroying communities across the Bayou Region. Although it has been one year since the category 4 storm made landfall, many communities are still living with the devastation that was left behind. In an effort to provide assistance to impacted communities, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government partnered with CSRS, FEMA, and The Workforce Group, hosting a series of Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meetings, providing updates, answering questions, and listening to the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish family still picking up the pieces one year after Hurricane Ida
HOUMA, La. — Terrebonne Parish suffered extreme damage from Hurricane Ida. Dr. Vic Sevier and Dr. Kacyee Sevier own a father-and-daughter dental practice in Houma. Lifelong residents of Terrebonne Parish, while fixing teeth is their profession, their passion is fishing. It is something the entire family did a lot...
houmatimes.com
What are the odds? Houma Man Catches Same Tarpon Twice Along Gulf Coast
Houma resident Jeff DeBlieux couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a green CCA Alabama tag from a tarpon caught on August 28 that matched a tag he put on in July 2021. “What are the odds?!” the fisherman exclaimed. Rewind to July 16, 2021, when the...
houmatimes.com
Jane Gros Verdin
Jane Rose Gros Bergeron, 87, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana and resident of Schriever, Louisiana passed away on August 26, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
L'Observateur
Covington Couple Honors Hurricane Anniversaries with New Legacy
COVINGTON, LA (AUG. 26, 2022) — On any other day, there is much to debate in Greater New Orleans. Do you prefer Blues or Jazz, Cajun or Creole, Beignets or King Cakes? But Monday is the one day of the year when the things that separate Louisianians no longer matter. The day belongs to the thousands of stories that have brought everyone in Southeast Louisiana closer together with each passing year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houmatimes.com
One Year Later, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Remembers Hurricane Ida
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou has experienced its fair share of challenges over the past few years. As all our hotels, restaurants, attractions and events were grappling with the pandemic and navigating the ever-changing path forward, Lafourche Parish was dealt a different kind of blow on August 29, 2021. Hurricane Ida,...
houmatimes.com
‘One Step Closer’ Amputee Support Group Meets Monthly
‘One Step Closer’ Amputee Support Group meets monthly in Houma and welcomes amputees, family, friends, and anyone in the amputee community to join. The next meeting is Tuesday, September 13. The group, founded this year, held the first group in July where stories were told, tears were shed, and...
fox8live.com
7 members of ‘Yee Way’ & ‘400 Block’ gangs booked in Houma, 3 wanted
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Seven members of two street gangs in Houma have been booked after an investigation into various crimes lasting several months. According to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman, the crimes committed by these individuals range from burglaries and batteries to drug sales and gun charges. Arrest...
houmatimes.com
Open Mic Event to showcase local talent in the community
The Community Action Network Bayou Region invites you its Open Mic Night with a Purpose, on Saturday, September 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gather the family and pack your lawn chairs for an afternoon of family fun, food, and music at the Downtown Courthouse. The event will feature food vendors, sounds by DJ Big Body, and local poets, singers, and dancers.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 28, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 28, 2022.
WDSU
Des Allemands couple hangs wedding photo, only thing that survived Ida, in new trailer
DES ALLEMANDS, La. — Des Allemands is a small community that stretches along Highway 90, straddling St. Charles and Lafourche parishes. It's a place where many people felt forgotten in the days after Hurricane Ida, even though they were hit hard by the storm. Sherry Folse said her trailer...
houmatimes.com
Generosity Fuels Our Hurricane Recovery
Hurricane Ida was a storm of traumatic destruction for our bayou community, but that is just the beginning of the story. Here in Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle, Hurricane Ida is also a powerful story of unmatched generosity, compassion and resiliency, which continue to fuel our recovery one year later. It is this story that makes me so unbelievably proud to call our precious coastal community home. It all began on August 29, 2021.
Shrimp and Petroleum Festival returns just in time for Labor Day weekend
This year, the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival will return this Labor Day for a weekend of parades, rides, blessing of the fleet, and a display of fireworks.
Comments / 0