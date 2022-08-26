ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Report of kidnapping, robbery in Carpinteria

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbZKd_0hVhjxdg00

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping in Carpinteria.

The alleged victim reached out to law enforcement to report the incident on Wednesday morning.

The victim told investigators that at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, two people approached them outside of a business in the 4900 block of Carpinteria Ave. The suspects reportedly engaged in a conversation with the victim before displaying weapons and forcing them into a vehicle.

The victim said the suspects drove to a bank where they forced the victim to withdraw cash. The suspects then reportedly took the cash and left the victim at the bank.

Sheriff's officials say they don't yet have a suspect or vehicle description available to share as they are still working to verify information.

The investigation is ongoing and sheriff's officials say they will release more information as it becomes available.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Suspect Arrested for Stealing Ambulance

Santa Barbara Police responded to a report of a stolen ambulance in the 1100 block of Garden Street on Saturday evening. John Palminteri reports the empty AMR ambulance was stolen from E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara while emergency personnel were responding to a medical call at a hotel. Shortly...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carpinteria, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Deputies: Two pounds of fentanyl recovered in narcotics arrest

Two pounds of fentanyl were recovered during a narcotics-related arrest in Newhall last week, according to law enforcement officials. The arrests, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, stemmed from a traffic stop for reportedly expired registration on Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 24400 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kclu.org

Police looking for driver of car in fatal hit-and-run collision on South Coast

What started as a hit-and-run investigation on the South Coast has now potentially turned into a murder case. Oxnard Police were called to the area of Ventura Road, and Ninth Street around one Monday morning by reports of someone being hit by a vehicle. They found a seriously injured man. He was taken to a hospital, but now, there’s word he died.
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Robbery#Violent Crime
Santa Barbara Independent

Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant

The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
GOLETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian (8/29/22)

SUBJECT: Serious Injury Traffic Collision Involving Pedestrian. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 0108 hours, Oxnard Police officers and EMS personnel were dispatched to the area of Ventura Road and Ninth Street to check the well-being of an injured person down in the roadway. Officers located the person and found him to have significant injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The unidentified adult male was quickly transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. The driver that struck the pedestrian fled the scene.
OXNARD, CA
crimevoice.com

Cop Arrested then Released for DUI Hit and Run

August 20, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Today’s oft-repeated mantra on the national political stage that “no one is above the law” may not strictly apply in the case of 60-year-old Buellton resident Bradley Prows. According to California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Michael Griffith, Prows—who...
BUELLTON, CA
KTLA

3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash

Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Footage from the scene shows a white BMW and an older blue SUV that collided and remain smashed […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff's Office Investigated Threats at Cabrillo High

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a threat at Cabrillo High on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office stated Deputies responded to the Lompoc high school and conducted a thorough investigation. On Friday the Department reported the Deputies received cooperation with school administrators and the involved students,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

At Least Three Killed in Santa Clarita Crash

At least three people were killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 4:10 p.m. on San Francisquito Road near Riverview Road close to the Rosewood Equestrian Center. Two other people were injured in the crash. They were hospitalized in critical...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested for Possessing a P80 Semi-automatic Firearm / Driver Arrested for Post Release Offender Violations

SUSPECTS: Samuel Vazquez, 33-year-old Oxnard resident. On August 25, at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near in the 2600 blk. of Saviers Rd. Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the right front passenger, identified as Samuel Vazquez, opened the right front passenger door and attempted to flee the stop. Officers detained the remaining occupants in the vehicle as well as Vazquez. When officers contacted Vazquez, they noticed a 9-millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun in the map pocket of the right front passenger door. Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms. Vazquez was arrested for possessing the handgun. Officers inspected the weapon and found it to be loaded.
OXNARD, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy