Read full article on original website
Related
thesungazette.com
Ag commissioner’s office cleanses the county of harmful pesticides
VISALIA – While a lasting legacy is always something to appreciate, it is not always the case when it comes to pesticides. To prevent pesticides from being improperly disposed of, the Tulare County Agriculture Commissioner will host an event to collect and dispose of legacy pesticides without harming the environment.
thesungazette.com
Visalia prepares for its largest industrial project ever
VISALIA – Any thoughts that Visalia’s industrial boom had peaked were deconstructed last week with the announcement of a deal to build the largest project in the city’s industrial park’s history. National developer Seefried Industrial Properties has come to an agreement with the Ritchie family to...
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: A Shoutout for Taking Action
Congratulations to The Sun-Gazette and publisher Reggie Ellis for his Feb. 9, 2022, article about Visalia Unified’s terrible results in producing graduates who are eligible for freshman admission to Fresno State or UC Merced. For perspective, in 2021 only 24% of VUSD graduates met admission requirements. Statewide, over half of all graduates qualified. The district ranked 19th out of 20 districts between Clovis and Delano. More details below.
thesungazette.com
Tulare cleans up spending
TULARE – The city of Tulare has found a way to save money by contracting street sweeping services out to a private company. It will allow the city to sweep the savings into other areas of need. On Sept. 1, the Tulare board of public utilities unanimously authorized the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesungazette.com
Farmersville man arrested on five counts of arson
According to the Visalia Police Department, on Monday Aug. 30 the Visalia Police Department arrested Christopher Lucio, 36, in Farmersville for intentionally setting fire to three dumpsters and a trailer at Visalia Charter Independent Study. Lucio was arrested and booked for five counts of arson at Tulare County Pre-Trail. On...
thesungazette.com
Four arrested in Porterville on charges relating to firearms
TULARE COUNTY – It became a neighborhood affair after shots were heard in Porterville and two juveniles and two adults were arrested for several charges relating to firearms. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Wednesday Aug. 31, TCSO deputies were called to a home in the...
thesungazette.com
Tulare juvenile arrested for holding his girlfriend hostage
TULARE – Lucky for 19-year-old woman, police were able to find and save her from a hostage situation after her brother called to let the police know she was being held against her will by her boyfriend. According to the Tulare Police Department, a barricaded subject incident occurred on...
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Rangers crowned at homecoming game
The Redwood Rangers could not have had a more perfect setting for their first win: a homecoming game under the Friday night lights. After two losses against Centennial and Clovis North, the Rangers came out strong, scoring five touchdowns in the first half. Tulare Union countered with one touchdown, but Redwood’s lead was never in jeopardy. The Rangers won 48-20.
Comments / 2