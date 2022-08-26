ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Spokane Police investigating body found in West Central neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found on Monday morning in Spokane's West Central neighborhood. The body was discovered near the office of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho (Girl Scouts WWNI) on North Ash Street. As of Monday afternoon, Spokane Police officers were still investigating...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Both drivers killed when wrong-way vehicle collides with a semi on I-90

Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a semi Saturday night about 12 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Duane R. Lamonte, 54, of Spokane was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup westbound in an eastbound lane just before 8 p.m. when an eastbound Toyota 4Runner slowed to avoid him, causing the 54-year-old driver of a semi that was following the 4Runner to swerve into the path of the wrong-way vehicle.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KREM2

2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KREM2

One dead after Spokane police shoot suspect in Hillyard

SPOKANE, Wash — One person died after an officer-involved shooting in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood Sunday night. Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. from a person who said a neighbor was in their yard on East Wabash Avenue with an AR-15-style rifle. Officers responded from multiple directions....
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
State
Florida State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 person shot, killed by police in Hillyard

SPOKANE, WASH – Spokane Police officers shot and killed a person in Hillyard Sunday night. Spokane Police Department received a call saying that a neighbor was armed and in close proximity. Shortly after, officers arrived and shot the neighbor. At least one long gun was observed close to the suspect. The person shot was transported to a local hospital but...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Spd#Florida St#Krem On Social Media#The Channel Store#Fire Tv
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Officer-involved shooting in Hillyard

SPOKANE, Wash — Law enforcement are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood Sunday night. According to Spokane Police Department, they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. who said his neighbor was in his yard with an AR-15 firearm. Officers responded from multiple directions. When...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

'Heed the need to watch your speed': City reminding drivers to slow down in school zones

SPOKANE, Wash. — As students head back to school on Tuesday, the City is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones and watch for pedestrians crossing streets. “With the start of the school year, we’re asking motorists to be vigilant about safety on our streets,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a written statement. “Heed the need to watch your speed."
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KREM2

Young woman in critical condition after being hit by bus

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Traffic Unit is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a young woman that happened last night at 10:25 p.m. on Sullivan Road and 8th Avenue, near Central Valley High School. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

3-5 acre fire burning in Colbert, no evacuations at this time

COLBERT, Wash. — A three to five-acre fire is burning near Colbert, Washington. The fire is located just seven miles southeast of Deer Park. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told us that the fire has high spread potential. There is a ten-person crew with a few engines on scene, ready to extinguish it. There is also a helicopter on the way to provide air support.
COLBERT, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy