Spokane Police investigating body found in West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found on Monday morning in Spokane's West Central neighborhood. The body was discovered near the office of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho (Girl Scouts WWNI) on North Ash Street. As of Monday afternoon, Spokane Police officers were still investigating...
Both drivers killed when wrong-way vehicle collides with a semi on I-90
Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a semi Saturday night about 12 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Duane R. Lamonte, 54, of Spokane was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup westbound in an eastbound lane just before 8 p.m. when an eastbound Toyota 4Runner slowed to avoid him, causing the 54-year-old driver of a semi that was following the 4Runner to swerve into the path of the wrong-way vehicle.
2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
One dead after Spokane police shoot suspect in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash — One person died after an officer-involved shooting in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood Sunday night. Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. from a person who said a neighbor was in their yard on East Wabash Avenue with an AR-15-style rifle. Officers responded from multiple directions....
Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found, behind a fence, on the SE corner of North Ash Street and West Maxwell Avenue, Monday morning. The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho share a parking lot with a few small offices in this space. An employee was heading into work when they saw the body behind a bush. They...
Girlfriend of man shot and killed by Spokane police in Hillyard speaks out
SPOKANE, Wash. — The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in Hillyard wants people to know her side of what happened. The man's girlfriend, Sarah McLaughlin, says the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley. Sarah says she...
1 person shot, killed by police in Hillyard
SPOKANE, WASH – Spokane Police officers shot and killed a person in Hillyard Sunday night. Spokane Police Department received a call saying that a neighbor was armed and in close proximity. Shortly after, officers arrived and shot the neighbor. At least one long gun was observed close to the suspect. The person shot was transported to a local hospital but...
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
Officer-involved shooting in Hillyard
SPOKANE, Wash — Law enforcement are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood Sunday night. According to Spokane Police Department, they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. who said his neighbor was in his yard with an AR-15 firearm. Officers responded from multiple directions. When...
'Heed the need to watch your speed': City reminding drivers to slow down in school zones
SPOKANE, Wash. — As students head back to school on Tuesday, the City is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones and watch for pedestrians crossing streets. “With the start of the school year, we’re asking motorists to be vigilant about safety on our streets,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a written statement. “Heed the need to watch your speed."
Coeur d'Alene Lake Drive lane changes lead to confusion for drivers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As the vehicle turned right from Mullan Avenue onto Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive early Saturday afternoon, the driver veered close to the North Idaho Centennial Trail — in the lane designated for bikes, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The driver...
Collision on westbound Highway 290 near Argonne Road blocks lanes in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on State Route 290 westbound near Argonne Rd. is blocking lanes in both directions, according to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC). There is no information at this time on who was involved in the crash or if there are any serious injuries....
Young woman in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Traffic Unit is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a young woman that happened last night at 10:25 p.m. on Sullivan Road and 8th Avenue, near Central Valley High School. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Bonner County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 around 12:47 p.m. on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, ISP says. According to ISP, a 62-year-old female from Westmond, Idaho was walking northbound...
Seven Bays Fire | burning 700+ acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations in place
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Updates: According to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Seven Bays fire is burning about 700-800 acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations still in place. As of Monday morning, the fired is 0% contained and there are more than 125 fire crews working on the...
Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams among passengers lost in Puget Sound seaplane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Reports have been confirmed that Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams was among the 9 passengers lost in the seaplane crash on Puget Sound in Seattle. According to Spokane City Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson, Williams was on vacation celebrating her 61st birthday a week beforehand with friends...
3-5 acre fire burning in Colbert, no evacuations at this time
COLBERT, Wash. — A three to five-acre fire is burning near Colbert, Washington. The fire is located just seven miles southeast of Deer Park. The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told us that the fire has high spread potential. There is a ten-person crew with a few engines on scene, ready to extinguish it. There is also a helicopter on the way to provide air support.
Ridgeline High School student in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Ridgeline High School student is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus late Friday night. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash on South Sullivan Road at 8th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. involving a Central Valley School bus and a...
NonStop Afternoon Update: New information on girls involved in crash on Trent Ave.
Kiersten Noel was taken off life support for organ donation and has been officially confirmed as dead. Sydney Stangel remains on life support, but there is no brain activity and she is not expected to survive. A final report from a deadly plane crash in 2020 over Lake Coeur d'Alene...
