Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Suspect shoots, kills man during fight in front of store in north Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight in front of a store in north Houston Sunday. Houston Police Department units responded to reports of a shooting at 8021 N. Main St. around 11:20 p.m. Arriving units located a...
12-year-old with autism injured in hit-and-run in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A 12-year-old who was hit by a vehicle during a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Monday is in stable condition, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 5700 block of Greenhouse after 6:30 a.m. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 12-year-old, who also...
Concert attendee shot, killed in parking lot near Arena Theatre in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a man and concert attendee was fatally shot in a parking lot near Arena Theatre in southwest Houston Sunday. It happened at 7326 Southwest Fwy around 11:40 p.m. When officers with the Houston Police Department arrived at the scene, they located...
Who Killed Kevin Hill? Deputies searching for suspect responsible for death of man in 2021
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for killing a man last year. On Thursday, Nov. 11, deputies said a man was found dead in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Road. Investigators said Kevin Hill sustained major injuries...
Man who was shot looks for help at gas station in west Houston, dies at hospital: HPD
HOUSTON – A search is underway for a suspect accused of shooting a man who died after looking for help at a gas station in west Houston Sunday, police said. Units with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an oil-changing business located in the 1400 block of Wilcrest Drive around 8:30 p.m.
Bond denied for man accused of killing 2 people, injuring 1 because he thought they practiced witchcraft, judge says
HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring another person in northwest Houston Saturday morning has been charged with capital murder, authorities said. Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, declined to appear in court. A judge denied the suspect’s bond, saying that the suspect could still be...
Man with dementia reported missing in west Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man reported missing Monday. Vincent Gordon has dementia and may need help. Gordon was last seen Monday morning leaving the 1700 block of Crescent Plaza Drive in an unknown direction. He was wearing...
19-year-old wanted for murder
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for murder. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 11:30 p.m., John Araniva, 19, was involved in a shooting in the 300 block of Rosamond St. in Houston, Texas.
Dad surprises daughter at high school
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a soldier deployed overseas surprised his daughter at her Katy high school. The dad and daughter join us in studio. We’ll show you their heartwarming reunion, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Wrong-way driver causes deadly head-on collision on Katy Freeway at West Loop, HPD says
HOUSTON – Multiple lanes on the Katy Freeway at West Loop have reopened after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers received reports of a wrong-way driver on the Katy Freeway at about 1:11 a.m. Police said the driver caused a head-on collision and one person was killed in the crash.
3-year-old found shot in leg at SW Houston apartments, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her leg inside a southwest Houston apartment, Houston police say. Officers received reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Drive near the 610 South Loop. When officers arrived, they detained a vehicle that was attempting to flee the complex.
16-year-old found shot to death on side of road in Liberty County, deputies say
LIBERTY COUNTY – Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old was found shot to death on the side of a road in Liberty County Sunday morning. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a woman lying on the side of the road at CR 3550 near CR 5708 around 8:29 a.m.
2 people found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston; suspect in custody, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston, according to police. Police said it happened in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane near West Tidwell Road at around 8:10 a.m. A neighbor at the Bhakti Urban Farm tells KPRC...
Bond set at $300K for 17-year-old charged with murder after police chase ends in crash; innocent driver killed
PASADENA, Texas – An innocent driver was killed in a crash following a more than 16-mile high-speed police chase that started in Webster and ended in Pasadena on Sunday morning, according to the Webster Police Department. Christopher Evan Romero, 17, appeared in court Sunday night. He was arrested and...
Inside a high profile Houston attorney’s home, meet a home inspector/TikTok star, & tour a 40 acre horse ranch on the market
In this program each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In this episode of “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, go inside the stunning home of one...
Water main break fixed after hours of spewing water in west Houston
HOUSTON – A water main break near Richmond Avenue and S Gessner Road has been fixed after hours of spewing water out onto the road. A resident who lives nearby told KPRC 2 that the main break had been gushing water since 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officials were able to cap the break around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Bun B goes back to school
Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
2 dead, 2 injured in crash outside fast-food restaurant in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas – La Marque police say speeding on a rain-slick road led to a crash that killed two people Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 at the Jack in the Box on FM 1765. Sgt. Richard Hernandez said the driver of a pick-up truck and a passenger...
VYPE Sunday Feature: Westside RB Kuykendall perseveres, stays strong through severe loss
The text message dinged at 3 a.m. A sleep deprived Jahbari Kuykendall, staying with family at his brother Jahwanza’s house, could barely grasp what he was being told. “It’s my neighbor,” Jahbari recalls, “saying that there was a river coming out of my garage and flowing out the front door.”
TRAFFIC ALERT: All mainlanes at Gulf Freeway northbound shut down at Howard Drive due to fatal crash
HOUSTON – Drivers headed toward downtown may need to find an alternate route as all mainlanes on Gulf Freeway northbound near Howard Drive are shut down due to a fatal crash. According to Houston Transtar, three vehicles were involved in the crash. Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department said...
