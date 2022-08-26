ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Man with dementia reported missing in west Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 77-year-old man reported missing Monday. Vincent Gordon has dementia and may need help. Gordon was last seen Monday morning leaving the 1700 block of Crescent Plaza Drive in an unknown direction. He was wearing...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

19-year-old wanted for murder

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for murder. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 11:30 p.m., John Araniva, 19, was involved in a shooting in the 300 block of Rosamond St. in Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Veteran#Police Sergeant#Jeep
Click2Houston.com

Dad surprises daughter at high school

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a soldier deployed overseas surprised his daughter at her Katy high school. The dad and daughter join us in studio. We’ll show you their heartwarming reunion, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

3-year-old found shot in leg at SW Houston apartments, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her leg inside a southwest Houston apartment, Houston police say. Officers received reports of a shooting in the 9700 block of Meyers Forest Drive near the 610 South Loop. When officers arrived, they detained a vehicle that was attempting to flee the complex.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Water main break fixed after hours of spewing water in west Houston

HOUSTON – A water main break near Richmond Avenue and S Gessner Road has been fixed after hours of spewing water out onto the road. A resident who lives nearby told KPRC 2 that the main break had been gushing water since 10 p.m. on Sunday. Officials were able to cap the break around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bun B goes back to school

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m., the Houston Life team follows Houston rapper Bun B as he heads back to school. We’re there as he mixes and mingles with students and staff at Kashmere high school, Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy