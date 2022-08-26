Read full article on original website
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicide
At this point, it's unclear what Texas Children's Hospital's motives are. Are they apathetic, uneducated, or are they possibly being compensated by the state for making unwarranted reports of abuse and neglect to DFPS? Who knows but seriously, they called CPS on a mother who followed the hospital doctor's recommendations after her teen daughter attempted suicide.
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman claiming to have been drugged at hookah lounge says she’s now experiencing seizures, memory loss, anxiety
HOUSTON – It isn’t easy for Brittany to talk about what happened to her this past Friday night while she was listening to live music with her brother and sister-in-law at the Kulture Hookah Lounge in southwest Houston. “The waitress handed me a drink,” Brittany said. “I never...
Click2Houston.com
Child hospitalized in critical condition after wandering off, falling into pond in SW Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A child was rushed to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after falling into a pond in southwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Deputies were dispatched to the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane, near Sam Houston Tollway and Summerlyn Drive. Upon arrival, deputies learned...
Click2Houston.com
Hundreds of Harmony Public Schools teachers across Houston to receive up to an additional $22K in salary
HOUSTON – Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce that 227 teachers in the Greater Houston area are recipients of the Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means these Harmony teachers will receive up to $22,000 in additional salary,...
Click2Houston.com
2 women say their drinks were laced at Houston hookah lounge, causing them to seize; Hospital found opioids in their system
HOUSTON – What began as a Friday night out with his wife, Ryan, and sister Brittany to listen to live music at the Kulture Hookah Lounge, ended in a way Herbert Cage would have never imagined. “I’m tired, frustrated, angry,” Cage said. Less than 10 minutes after...
Click2Houston.com
Student arrested after bringing gun to Humble ISD high school, district confirms
KINGWOOD, Texas – A student was taken into custody Tuesday after bringing a gun to Kingwood Park High School, according to the principal. The incident reportedly happened at the beginning of the school day, and the student was quickly apprehended after fleeing the campus. Wes Solomon, principal of Kingwood...
fox26houston.com
Katy mom says her 15-year-old drug addicted daughter was missing for more than 2 months while in CPS custody
HOUSTON - Instead of placing the 15-year-old in a drug treatment facility, CPS housed the girl in a hotel and a CPS office, where her mother says she snorted Xanax. "You have this organization that has all of these resources, and they are supposed to protect children. And in reality, they are not protecting children. They are harming children," said the 15-year-old girl's mother, Jenifer Knighton.
Click2Houston.com
2 of 3 victims killed by evicted resident after intentional fire in SW Houston identified, police say
HOUSTON – Nikki Stewart and her husband Lamonte visited the damaged housing complex on Dunlap Street a day after a horrific tragedy. It’s the site where Houston police say a gunman opened fire on tenants running out of their units due to a fire the shooter intentionally set.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect out on bond breaks into home, creeps into sleeping 13-year-old’s bedroom, pulls girl’s hair, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect went to great lengths to break into a family’s home, then lock himself inside a bedroom with their sleeping teenage daughter, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The terrifying ordeal happened Sunday in the 4100 block of Lake...
cw39.com
County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Deadly shooting in Walmart parking lot, Pearland Little League team returns home
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A dispute in a Walmart parking lot turned deadly. Christopher David Hernandez, 22, is charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man, who investigators say yelled at Hernandez about his driving.
cw39.com
HCSO: Son attacks mother with liquor bottle, dad shoots, kills him
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies said a father shot and killed his son for allegedly attacking his wife. It happened shortly around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Rhodes Road and Lakota Trail in Spring. Deputies say the 75-year-old father called 911 stating he shot his son after...
Video Shows Z-Ro Being Punched on the Ground After Alleged Fight With Trae Tha Truth’s Crew
It's no secret that Z-Ro has a very strained relationship with his former collaborator Trae Tha Truth. Over the weekend, it appears their friendship is non-existent as video shows Z-Ro being assaulted while he's on the ground after an alleged fight with Trae Tha Truth's crew. On Monday (Aug. 29),...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old killed in double shooting believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend who was out on bond, HCSO says
A teenager is now being remembered as a hardworking, kind-hearted, down-to-earth girl who cared a lot about her family after her life was taken on Monday night. Redha Sayed was an 18-year-old pharmacy technician who had just started college, her brother told KPRC 2. Redha was killed by gunfire Monday...
Click2Houston.com
Man, 20, accused of fatally shooting man his mother was dating during argument at SW Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of another man, who was dating his mother, at a southwest Houston apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department. Alexander Quiroz, 20, was charged with murder in the shooting death of the 35-year-old man. The victim’s...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Suspect hops off bike, beats car with hammer before carjacking driver outside restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance video was released of a suspect seen carjacking a man outside a restaurant in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The carjacking was reported July 26 at 9:40 p.m. outside a restaurant, located in the 2400 block of South Wayside Drive. Police said the...
hivplusmag.com
First U.S. Monkeypox-Related Death Reported in Texas
The first patient with MPV (monkeypox virus) has died in Texas. On Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released a statement reporting that a Houston-area MPV patient had passed. "The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was severely immunocompromised," the statement read. "The...
Click2Houston.com
Man, 73, pretending to be cop offers money to women at shelter, trying to lure them inside vehicle, docs show
HOUSTON – A man who was pretending to be a police officer is wanted after attempting to solicit women into his vehicle at a local women’s shelter, according to court documents. Robert Cleophus White, 73, has been charged with impersonating a public servant, docs show. The incident was...
Man killed in Walmart parking lot over alleged road rage argument, witnesses say
A judge set Christopher David Hernandez's bond on Sunday to $300,000 and said if he bonds out, he will be on house arrest with an ankle monitor.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE
Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
