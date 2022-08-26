ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicide

At this point, it's unclear what Texas Children's Hospital's motives are. Are they apathetic, uneducated, or are they possibly being compensated by the state for making unwarranted reports of abuse and neglect to DFPS? Who knows but seriously, they called CPS on a mother who followed the hospital doctor's recommendations after her teen daughter attempted suicide.
Katy mom says her 15-year-old drug addicted daughter was missing for more than 2 months while in CPS custody

HOUSTON - Instead of placing the 15-year-old in a drug treatment facility, CPS housed the girl in a hotel and a CPS office, where her mother says she snorted Xanax. "You have this organization that has all of these resources, and they are supposed to protect children. And in reality, they are not protecting children. They are harming children," said the 15-year-old girl's mother, Jenifer Knighton.
County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
HCSO: Son attacks mother with liquor bottle, dad shoots, kills him

SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County deputies said a father shot and killed his son for allegedly attacking his wife. It happened shortly around 2 a.m. Monday morning near Rhodes Road and Lakota Trail in Spring. Deputies say the 75-year-old father called 911 stating he shot his son after...
First U.S. Monkeypox-Related Death Reported in Texas

The first patient with MPV (monkeypox virus) has died in Texas. On Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released a statement reporting that a Houston-area MPV patient had passed. "The patient was an adult resident of Harris County who was severely immunocompromised," the statement read. "The...
WILLIS KROGER SHOOTING UPDATE

Monday night a male shot his two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD.
