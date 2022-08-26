Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
T-Mobile Adds Apple TV Plus to Its Magenta Max Plan
T-Mobile is upping the video perks on its priciest Magenta Max plan, announcing on Monday that it's adding Apple TV Plus to its stable of bundled perks and services. The new addition, which goes into effect on Wednesday, will be available to both new and existing users so long as they have Magenta Max.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
CNET
The Trick to Finding Free Wi-Fi Anywhere in the World
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection, from learning online and working from home to watching our favorite shows and movies on streaming services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNET
Samsung's Labor Day Galaxy Sale Offers Boosted Trade-In Values, Instant Credit and More
With the Labor Day weekend up ahead, many retailers are already getting their Labor Day sales underway. For Samsung fans, its sale means discounts on its lineup of phones, tablets and accessories. For a limited time at its site, you can save on devices like the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 as well as popular wireless earbuds, affordable tablets and many other products.
CNET
Uber's New Safety Toolkit Offers Real-Time Help From Safety Agent
Uber on Tuesday announced its upgraded Safety Toolkit with new options designed to improve user safety. New features include Live Help, which gives riders and drivers real-time access to an ADT safety agent via call or text. For now, this feature is only available in the US. When a user...
CNET
NASA Delays Artemis I Moon Launch to This Weekend
Artemis I, the first mission in NASA's ambitious program to get humans back to the moon, suffered an engine setback just hours before liftoff Monday morning, forcing the highly anticipated launch to be scrubbed. The space agency is now looking at a backup window that opens on Saturday, according to a Tuesday press conference.
CNET
iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors
You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
How to Install Android 13 Right Now on Your Android Phone
Android 13 is here, and Google Pixel owners can now download and install the software update to their supported phones. The update won't reach Samsung Galaxy and Motorola devices until later this year, but you could possibly get your hands on the Android 13 beta if you have a compatible non-Pixel device, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
CNET
Apple Completed Satellite Connectivity Testing for iPhone 14, Analyst Says
Apple is reportedly working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14. The feature, which was previously rumored to debut on the iPhone 13 last year, finished its hardware testing ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Although Apple reportedly completed testing, Kuo says it's "hard to predict"...
CNET
Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships to Get SpaceX Starlink Internet
Royal Caribbean Group has announced it will be implementing internet connectivity on board its cruise ships using Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink service. The high-speed broadband service will be installed on all ships across the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises brands. Installation will begin "immediately," Royal Caribbean said Tuesday, and should be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
CNET
Samsung TV Plus Gets a Revamp Across Galaxy Devices, Smart TVs
Samsung on Tuesday announced the global relaunch of its free streaming service, Samsung TV Plus, with a logo redesign and lineup of new programming for TV and mobile customers across 24 countries. The electronics company is rolling out the app rebrand for its smart TVs, Galaxy devices and the web.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CNET
Ctrl+Shift+T Has Saved Me More Than Any Other Keyboard Shortcut
I spend more time in the Google Chrome browser than ever these days, and my laptop screen is almost always cluttered with dozens of open tabs. I can't tell you how many times I've accidentally hit the "X" on a tab I was just trying to switch over to. It seems to happen on a daily basis. Maybe my mouse speed isn't properly calibrated. Maybe I'm too click-happy. Or maybe I just know Ctrl+Shift+T has my back. This keyboard shortcut is my secret weapon and it's saved me more times than I care to admit.
CNET
Grab a Refurb 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop for as Little as $125 Today
Looking for an affordable, two-in-one laptop that's great for light work and online browsing, but want more versatility than a Chromebook offers? While they're certainly not cutting-edge anymore, if most of your work is going to be online, previous-generation laptops like this Microsoft Surface 3 still boast specs and features that are more than sufficient. And by opting for a refurbished model, you can find one at a great value.
CNET
Artemis I Launch: 7 Things You May Not Know About NASA's Historic Moon Mission
By now much of the world knows about the launch of NASA's big new rocket on Monday, but the maiden launch of the long-awaited Space Launch System (SLS) and the Artemis program is interesting -- and controversial -- for a number of reasons. Here's our list of the seven most...
CNET
Amazon's Echo Show Smart Displays Are Discounted by Up to 53%
Amazon's Echo Show smart displays provide a more visual Alexa experience with their bright, touchscreen displays bolstering an already-great Amazon smart speaker functionality. Amazon makes Alexa devices in a variety of shapes and sizes these days and right now you can save as much as 53% on its smart displays, dropping prices as low as $40. If you're yet to add a smart display to your home or you want easy access to Alexa in more places, now's a great time to pick up an Echo Show at a discount with these smart home deals.
CNET
Buying an iPhone 11 in 2022 Might Make Sense for You
Since the debut of the iPhone 11 in 2019, we've since seen the debut of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. And in a few days, we're likely to see the debut of the iPhone 14 at Apple's next event on Sept. 7. The iPhone 11 may be over two years old, but it might still be a good choice, especially since Apple discounted it to $499 last year. While we recommend that you wait for the next Apple event before buying any iPhone at all, especially since prices for current iPhone models will likely decrease afterward, the iPhone 11 does have a lot to like as a phone that's under $500.
CNET
The Next Apple Watch SE Could Be the Most Exciting Apple Watch for 2022
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. With a blood oxygen monitor, the ability to record an ECG from your wrist and plenty of exercise-logging options, the Apple Watch Series 7 is already a capable health tracker. But Apple might expand its wellness ambitions by adding a temperature sensor to the Series 8, according to Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. Apple might even be readying a Pro version of the Apple Watch Series 8 as well, with a possible debut at Apple's Sept. 7 event.
CNET
New PS5 Reportedly Weighs Less, but You Still Can't Get One
A new PS5 is apparently out, and as was the case last year, there's one big difference noticed so far: It weighs less. New versions of the Digital and Disc PS5 are available in Australia, according to a Monday report from Press Start. Paperwork for the updated consoles shows the weight is lower by 200 grams for the digital and 300 grams for the disc version. There could be other internal changes that won't be known until this new PS5 is torn down.
Comments / 0