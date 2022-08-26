Read full article on original website
CNET
The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
Even if it isn't immediately obvious, you can dig up a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the absolute classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
CNET
Netflix Movie Release Dates Through the Rest of 2022 (and 2023)
Netflix has revealed release dates for the rest of the year's movies, including Knives Out 2 and Pinocchio. Netflix drops some of its biggest titles towards the end of the year, starting with Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in controversial biopic Blonde. Huge sequels include Enola Holmes 2 and a streaming debut for Knives Out 2, officially titled Glass Onion. Heading into the holidays, big family titles include a film of Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical and Guillermo Del Toro's stop motion Pinocchio (not to be confused with Disney's live action reboot with Tom Hanks).
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
CNET
Prequels Always Suck (Unless They Stick to One Golden Rule)
We live in a world of sequels, reboots and spinoffs. But the absolute worst of a world where nothing is original? Prequels. Prequels suck. From Lord of the Rings to Game of Thrones, from Obi-Wan Kenobi to Andor, a prequel has to follow one golden rule to justify its existence.
CNET
Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in August
Apple TV Plus is one of the newer streaming platforms vying for your attention, and there's good reason to start watching. It's stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
CNET
National Cinema Day: How to Get $3 Movie Tickets on Sept. 3
If you're always first in line when a new movie comes out, we have some news for you. Saturday, Sept. 3 is National Cinema Day and movie tickets will cost just $3. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit group with the National Association of Theater Owners, announced Sunday that the discount will be available at over 3,000 locations.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Cast and Characters: Every Targaryen You Need to Know
House of the Dragon is among 2022's most anticipated TV shows -- being the prequel to Game of Thrones will do that. While HBO's blockbuster takes place in the King's Landing we all remember, the citizens of the city are entirely new to us. Given that it takes place about 200 years before Game of Thrones kicks off, there are no familiar faces to cling to.
CNET
Chris Rock Says He Turned Down Oscars Hosting Gig. Here's Why
Chris Rock reportedly told an audience in Phoenix Sunday night that he'd turned down the opportunity to host next year's Academy Awards after he was slapped by Will Smith during this year's ceremony. The comedian went further in his show, however, comparing his situation with the 1994 murder of Nicole...
CNET
'Jurassic World Dominion' Review: Franchise Finale Bites More Than It Can Chew
I was in a toy store the other day and I saw a toy for tiny tots: a cutesy dinosaur with a Jurassic Park sticker on it. It struck me that the kids the toy is aimed at probably weren't born when the last Jurassic World film was released, let alone when Steven Spielberg's original '90s classic came out. And that sums up Jurassic World Dominion -- a familiar logo slapped on a toy that makes no sense at all.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 Recap: 'The Rogue Prince'
House Targaryen is on the brink. In House of the Dragon's premiere episode, King Viserys declared his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, his heir. That flies in the face of tradition, which would have Viserys' younger brother Daemon Targaryen be next in line to wear the crown. We're beginning to see why House of the Dragon's showrunner called the Game of Thrones prequel "Succession, but with dragons."
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Opening Credits Explained
Episode 2 of House of the Dragon may have brought the dragons into action, but that wasn't its most exciting feature. No, the Game of Thrones prequel series finally revealed an opening titles sequence, after episode 1 surprisingly began on an abrupt, opening sequence-free note. Why did the showrunners choose to omit the iconic aspect of the original series?
