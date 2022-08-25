ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Patchy morning fog, following by afternoon sun

Areas of fog will overspread portions of southeast Nebraska early Monday, some of which being very dense. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Monday for the grey-shaded counties. During the morning hours on Labor Day, patchy fog and low clouds may stick around for some time...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Warming up for Labor Day with no rain in sight

Highs across the state varied by about 20 degrees on Sunday. Eastern Nebraska saw mid 80-degree temperatures while the western portions saw triple digits. Higher dew points today in Lincoln compared to yesterday with some cumulus clouds popping up were the only differences from Saturday to Sunday. Lows started in...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Warmer with 90-degree temperatures on the way

Labor Day started with some dense fog advisories to the west of Lincoln this morning, with visibilities dropping down to below a quarter mile. But with the sun rising, the fog burned off quickly to give way to sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. For the first full week...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Pawnee City, NE
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note

MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm became was the site of multiple tragedies over the summer. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed that people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many ended their summers on a high...
MALCOLM, NE
klkntv.com

Lied Center previews 2022-2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Lied Center for Performing Arts is kicking of their 2022-2023 season on October 2. In the video above, Executive Director Bill Stephan, highlights these upcoming shows:. Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Costume Palooza (September 18 at 4:00 p.m.) Diana Krall (October 2 at 7:00 p.m.) Danny...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One dead after Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com

Elkhorn North Wolves trounce Lincoln Northwest Falcons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Elkhorn North Wolves defeated the Lincoln Northwest Falcons 70-0 on Friday. The Wolves traveled to Lincoln to play at the newly built UBT Stadium. Elkhorn North dominated throughout the entire game, as the Falcons did not put up a single score on the board.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s Anthony Grant named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics and KLKN) — Nebraska running back Anthony Grant was honored Monday for his performance against North Dakota. He was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Penn State’s Sean Clifford. Grant, a 5-foot-11 200-pounder from Georgia, rushed for 189...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Children’s Museum offers kids a chance for their own tailgate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thinking of Husker tailgates one might get the idea of parking lots filled with grills and drinks, but that’s not always the case as one Lincoln organization has a tailgate aimed at younger audiences. The Lincoln Children’s Museum opened its doors for another season...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing inmate returns to Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community on Thursday, September, 1st and failed to return to the facility. He is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). He returned to NDCS on his own Friday, September 2. Schrage started his sentence...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy