Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Patchy morning fog, following by afternoon sun
Areas of fog will overspread portions of southeast Nebraska early Monday, some of which being very dense. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Monday for the grey-shaded counties. During the morning hours on Labor Day, patchy fog and low clouds may stick around for some time...
klkntv.com
Warming up for Labor Day with no rain in sight
Highs across the state varied by about 20 degrees on Sunday. Eastern Nebraska saw mid 80-degree temperatures while the western portions saw triple digits. Higher dew points today in Lincoln compared to yesterday with some cumulus clouds popping up were the only differences from Saturday to Sunday. Lows started in...
klkntv.com
Warmer with 90-degree temperatures on the way
Labor Day started with some dense fog advisories to the west of Lincoln this morning, with visibilities dropping down to below a quarter mile. But with the sun rising, the fog burned off quickly to give way to sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. For the first full week...
klkntv.com
Cheaper, easier parking during Husker home Football games in nearby residences
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Anyone trying to find parking near Memorial stadium during Husker home games know it could take a while, or cost a pretty penny. Whether you are from out of state or a local resident, game day parking can take a hit on both your patience and you wallet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Summer at Branched Oak Lake ends on a high note
MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – Branched Oak Lake near Malcolm became was the site of multiple tragedies over the summer. After one homicide and another mysterious death, it seemed that people were concerned about the safety of the lake. After all that tragedy, many ended their summers on a high...
klkntv.com
Lied Center previews 2022-2023 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Lied Center for Performing Arts is kicking of their 2022-2023 season on October 2. In the video above, Executive Director Bill Stephan, highlights these upcoming shows:. Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Costume Palooza (September 18 at 4:00 p.m.) Diana Krall (October 2 at 7:00 p.m.) Danny...
klkntv.com
Out of state Husker fans make the journey to Memorial Stadium for the first home game of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Most Husker fans can agree that the first home game of the season is always a memorable one. With fans traveling far and wide to gather at Memorial Stadium to cheer on their team with the iconic phrase, “Go Big Red,” it is understandable why they are referred to as a “Sea of Red” as they descend upon Lincoln’s University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s campus.
klkntv.com
One dead after Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person died on Monday after a crash in east Lincoln, according to police. An SUV was going north on Cotner Boulevard about 4:20 p.m., when it crashed into a traffic signal box at Holdrege Street, taking out power to the traffic lights. One of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Business booms in downtown Lincoln as sea of red returns to Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This summer brought record inflation across the country. With the price of gas and groceries skyrocketing, it seemed fewer people wanted to spend their money on a night on the town. “Day-to-day business was a little bit slower,” said Rosie’s general manager Josh Munford. “We...
klkntv.com
200 cars rev up for Lincoln cruise raising money for survivors of O Street crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A special cruise took place Monday to help two people injured in the deadly Memorial Day weekend crash on O Street. Midwest Rollers Car Club and Rebels Auto Club teamed up on Labor Day in hopes of raising $35,000. Aaron Swanson and Hannah Wadiso were...
klkntv.com
Elkhorn North Wolves trounce Lincoln Northwest Falcons
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Elkhorn North Wolves defeated the Lincoln Northwest Falcons 70-0 on Friday. The Wolves traveled to Lincoln to play at the newly built UBT Stadium. Elkhorn North dominated throughout the entire game, as the Falcons did not put up a single score on the board.
klkntv.com
47 years later, Lincoln East’s first championship football team gets its medals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For years, the Nebraska high school football championship games were determined by the writers at local newspapers rather than an organized playoff structure. That all changed in 1975, and that fall, the Lincoln East football team became the first Class A team to win a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s Anthony Grant named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics and KLKN) — Nebraska running back Anthony Grant was honored Monday for his performance against North Dakota. He was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Penn State’s Sean Clifford. Grant, a 5-foot-11 200-pounder from Georgia, rushed for 189...
klkntv.com
Lincoln event aims to free a man spending life in prison after someone else confessed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Everyone was invited to a letter writing drive in Lincoln on Monday. It was aimed at freeing a man who’s been locked up for more than 20 years, even though someone else confessed to the deadly shooting that landed him in the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
klkntv.com
Man shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say a man was shot multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot Monday morning. The shooting was reported at the location near 48th and Vine Streets just after 3:30 a.m. Officers found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near the drive-thru.
klkntv.com
Children’s Museum offers kids a chance for their own tailgate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thinking of Husker tailgates one might get the idea of parking lots filled with grills and drinks, but that’s not always the case as one Lincoln organization has a tailgate aimed at younger audiences. The Lincoln Children’s Museum opened its doors for another season...
klkntv.com
Two-vehicle crash leaves two dead near Wymore
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people are dead following a collision four miles south of Wymore Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m., Gage County Deputies along with Wymore Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 and Sycamore Road. According to the Gage County Sheriff’s...
klkntv.com
Missing inmate returns to Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community on Thursday, September, 1st and failed to return to the facility. He is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). He returned to NDCS on his own Friday, September 2. Schrage started his sentence...
Comments / 0