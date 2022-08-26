Cole County judge files extradition order to have Jefferson City man returned home to face parental kidnapping charge

A Morgan County man dies and a Kansas man faces criminal charges following a two-vehicle accident just south of Versailles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, was driving on Highway 5 Friday night when his car was struck head-on by a SUV. The patrol says Stafford was driving northbound when a SUV, driven by Alexander Luttrell, 36, of Kansas City, Kansas, attempted to pass several vehicles at once, driving into Stafford’s path. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene.

VERSAILLES, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO