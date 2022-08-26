Cole County judge files extradition order to have Jefferson City man returned home to face parental kidnapping charge

Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Hartsburg man arrested for Friday night murder
A Hartsburg man is taken into custody for a murder Friday night in his hometown. Boone County deputies were called to a home in the 18000 block of S. Old Route A just before 8 p.m. to investigate an “unknown problem”. The caller told dispatch they’d found an adult male unconscious inside the residence with obvious signs of serious injuries.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County teen seriously injured in Gasconade County UTV wreck
Three juveniles are injured, one seriously, in a UTV crash just west of Hermann. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 13-year-old girl from Hermann was driving the UTV Sunday afternoon on Stolpe Bottom Road when she failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the edge of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Four-year-old boy from Rocky Mount dies in crash near Versailles
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports it arrested Larry Lunnin Sunday afternoon on the following charges: second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash, two counts of failure to secure a child less than 8 years of age in a child restraint or booster seat, second-degree murder, and two counts of child abduction/kidnapping.
kjluradio.com
Versailles' man dies, Kansas man seriously injured, in suspected alcohol-related crash
A Morgan County man dies and a Kansas man faces criminal charges following a two-vehicle accident just south of Versailles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven Stafford, 25, of Versailles, was driving on Highway 5 Friday night when his car was struck head-on by a SUV. The patrol says Stafford was driving northbound when a SUV, driven by Alexander Luttrell, 36, of Kansas City, Kansas, attempted to pass several vehicles at once, driving into Stafford’s path. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Fort Leonard Wood woman seriously injured in one-car crash
A Fort Leonard Wood woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in northwest Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Shaquana Robinson, 28, was driving on Highway U, about 10 miles north of Richland, early Monday morning when she drove off the edge of the road, struck a culvert, and overturned, coming to rest off the side of the road.
kjluradio.com
Kentucky man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks' cove just west of Osage Beach
A Kentucky man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks. The drowning happened Saturday afternoon in Anderson Hollow Cove in the Grand Glaize Arm of the lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tyler Elliott, 29, of Louisville, Kentucky, was impaired when he entered the water from a pontoon but never resurfaced. Elliott’s body was recovered hours later.
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman dies when she's struck by a car along I-70 about 40 miles south of her hometown
A Randolph County woman dies after she’s struck by a car in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Belinda Hendricks, 29, of Moberly, was standing on I-70, west of Boonville, early Friday morning when she was struck by an oncoming car. Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene.
kjluradio.com
Nine people injured, one seriously, in multi-vehicle crash along I-44 in Rolla
A Laclede County man is seriously injured in a three-vehicle traffic accident in Rolla. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Robert Christlieb, 28, of Falcon, was driving a semi on I-44 Friday afternoon when he rearended a pickup truck. The truck traveled off the side of the road and struck a sign. Christlieb’s semi then jackknifed, striking a minivan, pushing the van into a concrete barrier.
