ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Final Fantasy 14 players are already grinding the hell out of its new relaxing farming mode

By Tyler Colp
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPirz_0hVhgbvf00
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Instead of kicking back on the beach like they were supposed to, Final Fantasy 14 players are stripping their pristine new island sanctuaries of every single plant and resource to feed the machine of efficiency.

This week's patch 6.2 dropped Island Sanctuaries, a solo mode that lets you tend to a farm, gather resources, craft items, and pet animals. As you explore the island and build facilities, you gain unique XP to increase your rank and ability to purchase mounts and hairstyles (opens in new tab)for your character. Naturally, MMO players have found a way to turn this laid-back diversion into a job by sharing spreadsheets, maps, and details on spawn rates.

Reddit user LucarioMagic (opens in new tab) circled plant locations on the island map to keep you from exploring for too long. Twitter user stalvtuber (opens in new tab) went further and provided exact coordinates so you can create linear paths from each resource. And YouTuber Cole Evyx made a video that warns viewers of a "noobtrap" that prevents you from building your island base and provides an entire Excel sheet of items to craft with a value per hour (VPH) number for each one.

Twitter and the game's subreddit are full of people highlighting (opens in new tab) the discrepancy between the mode's intended purpose and how people are actually treating it. MMOs have this problem a lot: World of Warcraft has implemented its own farms and other casual-friendly features over the years and many people choose to squeeze them dry instead of savoring the break from raiding and grinding mobs. While nothing in FF14 stops you from churning through island life, it also doesn't provide a lot of reasons for speedrunning it either. It purely depends on your patience and what's most satisfying to you.

two hours into island sanctuary: this is so relaxing i love taking care of my animals :)twelve hours into island sanctuary: the mammets demand a week of rest and are unionizingAugust 24, 2022

For fellow Warriors of Light that are secluding themselves in their Island Sanctuary, this path is good for your copper ore needs!Might be a better spot later in Island development though.#FFXIV #FF14 #FinalFantasyXIV pic.twitter.com/hsv4BuCRquAugust 24, 2022

Several Reddit users explained in one popular

(opens in new tab) why they've turned the island sanctuaries into a mini management sim:

"I was a math/econ major. I love factory sims and optimizing shit, just how my brain works," spock2018 (opens in new tab) wrote.

"It's like a puzzle. It's fun to engage your brain with how to best get things with what you have," Gorbashou (opens in new tab) wrote in the same thread.

For others, all the crop harvesting and crafting can wait. FF14's islands are where you take a break from challenging raids and quests to pet animals (opens in new tab) and let your minion companions run free. An island where you can build your dream treehouse (opens in new tab) for taking photos of your Warrior of Light or having friends over to hang out.

FF14's island sanctuaries resemble what it was like to see rabid Animal Crossing players take on New Horizons when it launched in 2020. The game that's practically synonymous with chill was harvested alive by early-pandemic players without much else to do. People used the Nintendo Switch's clock to fast forward through the game and they used dedicated websites and Discord servers to track turnip prices to maximize their profit. Clearly none of it was what Nintendo intended, and yet everyone did it anyway.

Now it's Square Enix's turn to bear witness to hordes of players who want nothing but the pure efficiency of a well-oiled farm.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Y'all know about these huge lists of free, open-source game clones, right?

There are lots of classic favorites out there in free games land. It might surprise you to learn that there are very many free games that don't fit the modern free-to-play model. I say that because every time somebody posts a link to some impressive, public, open-source game project that minutely recreates some abandoned classic people seem shocked.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Island#New Horizons#Hell#Final Fantasy 14#Video Game#Island Sanctuaries#Warcraft
PC Gamer

Valve once again insists that it 'has a lot of games in development,' wants to continue exploring Half-Life

Longtime Valve employee Greg Coomer said that making games remains "very important" to Valve, but I feel like I've heard that before. Valve has made some very big, influential games over the past 25 years, but it hasn't made a lot of games. You can literally count them on the fingers of one hand—and that number is mainly made up of sequels (Dota 2), spinoffs (Dota Underlords), and tech demos for new hardware (Aperture Desk Job). It's not really a problem on the business side of things because Steam is the proverbial money printer go brrr, but an awful lot of gamers sure would like it if Valve would get back to making the games they love, like it used to.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
PC Gamer

The Mortuary Assistant is already being made into a movie

Publisher DreadXP may also be looking into more film adaptations in the future. According to a press release from DreadXP and its parent company, Epic Pictures Group, The Mortuary Assistant (opens in new tab) is being made into a movie. The first-person indie horror game where you play the part of an employee at a haunted funeral home blew up after its August 2 release thanks to its unique premise and atmosphere, as well as attention from streamers and YouTubers.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

2K's 'quality of life' change for BioShock is that Linux users can't play it anymore

New patches to the BioShock games added an unnecessary launcher that's causing havoc for players on Steam Decks and Linux desktops. Recent updates to the remastered versions of BioShock 1 and 2, plus BioShock Infinite, have rendered the games unplayable for Linux users. The patches, which are called "Quality of life updates" in the accompanying patch notes (opens in new tab), only make two deliberate changes: adding 2K account linking, and forcing the games to run through the 2K launcher "which includes a Store to purchase new content" after they boot from Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Modders behind epic Dino Grimlock PC case are going even bigger for 2022

Last year we saw a beautiful metal monstrosity, and now they're giving us more. Customisation is key when it comes to PC gaming and that goes doubly hard for cases. Once all the hardware is sorted, it's time to find something glorious to jam it all into. Now this can of course be something nice and sleek, with low profile and excellent cooling - In fact, we have a tonne of suggestions for cases like that (opens in new tab). Or you could just make a dinosaur.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Fans are getting excited about a Suikoden announcement, but they might be in for disappointment

The scheduled Konami event at next week's Tokyo Game Show has become a kind of video game Rorschach test. Everyone looking at it sees something different: surely it's going to be about Metal Gear remasters (opens in new tab), or Silent Hill remakes (opens in new tab), or maybe they'll just dedicate the entire thing to announcing they're finally porting Symphony Of The Night to PC (it won't be this, but it should be)?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Spark The Electric Jester 3 refines Sonic-style 3D platforming to an art

Spark The Electric Jester 3 is a speedy spiritual successor to Sonic Adventure. Would you believe that one of the best Sonic games in years doesn’t contain a single blue hedgehog? Recently released on Steam, Spark The Electric Jester 3—a mouthful of a title—caps off a trilogy of heavily Sonic-inspired platformers by Brazilian solo developer Felipe ‘LakeFeperd’ Daneluz, who first broke into game development making Sonic fangames. While I’ve enjoyed the whole trilogy, Spark 3 is the first to transcend its inspirations and give Sega some genuine competition.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The return of the '90s: That game you love is coming back

Gamescom made it clear: the future of PC gaming will revisit its past. There's a question that's always asked by members of the industry at Gamescom. When you bump into someone you know as you're rushing between appointments. As you're debriefing about what you've seen in the pub after-hours. As you're in the press room, struggling to transcribe an interview over the ambient noise that is Koelnmesse at full capacity. The question is always the same: "How's your Gamescom going?"
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Phasmophobia custom difficulty coming this month on its updated roadmap

The update shows what came new this year and what's yet to come in, well into 2023. Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has released an updated roadmap outlining its development plans for the remainder of 2022 into 2023. It has also revealed that the game's long-awaited custom difficulties are coming this month alongside a big update.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Famous tabletop game Munchkin is going digital

Kick in the door, kill the monsters, steal the treasure—but do it digitally, and soon. Love it or hate it, Munchkin has been a fixture of the tabletop gaming scene for 20 years, a take-that backstabbing card game where players seek to be the first, richest, most horrible little person to get level 10. It's finally coming to digital, as Dire Wolf has announced an adaptation in partnership with Munchkin publisher Steve Jackson Games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Callisto Protocol director appears to glorify crunch culture, then walks it back

Striking Distance CEO and The Callisto Protocol director Glen Schofield has walked back a tweet appearing to glorify crunch culture after it received backlash online. It's since been deleted, but was screenshotted (opens in new tab) and uploaded to Twitter by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier. "We are working 6-7 days a week, nobody's forcing us. Exhaustion, tired, Covid but we're working," Schofield's tweet read. "Bugs, glitches, perf fixes. 1 last pass through audio. 12-15hr days. This is gaming. Hard work. Lunch, dinner working. You do it 'cause you love it."
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

D&D's new Spelljammer books don't include a lot of new rules, and that's OK

"Dungeons & Dragons in space" is a weird idea, and there's no way to approach it without embracing that weirdness. When the Spelljammer setting was originally written in the late 1980s, it threw together gun-loving hippo people, space hamsters, and a set of interplanetary physics based on 18th century pseudoscience. The end result is a kind of Jules Verne fantasy sci-fi where ships from the Age of Sail take jaunts beyond the atmosphere of their homes and find stranger ports of call beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy