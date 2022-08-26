ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millvale, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

22nd Allegheny County Music Festival to rock Hartwood Acres with jam band theme

Those looking to enjoy a day of music and fun during Labor Day weekend can do so for a good cause. The 2022 Allegheny County Music Festival, which is marking its 22nd year, will take place Sunday at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater. The show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and features performances from headliner Pink Talking Fish and local acts Dogs in a Pile and theCAUSE.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dining in the dark coming to Bellevue's Revival on Lincoln

Darkness can bring other things to light. That’s the thought behind a dining concept called “Pitch Black,” where people are blindfolded and then served a meal. “Blindfolded taste tests are a widely used method which sometimes have proven to trick and heighten our senses and allow us to let go of our judgment on the appearance of food,” said Shelley Allen, who handles public relations and communications for Hidden Media Network, which is bringing the event to Pittsburgh, via email. “So we wanted to turn this into a restaurant concept.”
BELLEVUE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Happenings in the Plum-Oakmont-Verona area, week of Aug. 29, 2022

Plum Area Ladies Society will start its new season with a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept.7 at Plum Community Center, 499 Center New Texas Rod. The speaker for the meeting will be Kim Weber, a registered nurse. She will speak on the challenges of caring for the infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt-Greensburg campus store marks remodeling with discount, prizes

The bookstore at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will mark its renovation Wednesday with deals and refreshments. Those visiting the store at 112 Chambers Hall will find fresh carpeting, campus-themed decor and a relocated checkout area, allowing a more spacious display of apparel. Throughout the day, the store will...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland courthouse 'legend' Myrna McCloskey mourned

Election nights at the Westmoreland County Courthouse used to be the place to be for local politicos to gather. Long after polls closed at 8 p.m., and after working a full day at the courthouse, it was common to see Myrna McCloskey seated at a small table in the commissioners’ meeting room. Hour after hour she spoke into a microphone to announce what precinct had just arrived to be counted and the number of votes each candidate received.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Some Oakland residents upset about trash as Pitt students move in

As University of Pittsburgh students move in to their off-campus housing, some Oakland residents are concerned about trash dumped on sidewalks and front lawns. The university says it works to ensure students are acting as good neighbors. Some Oakland residents seem to disagree. “August is always particularly challenging in Oakland,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police searching for missing man

Pittsburgh police are requesting help in locating a missing 39-year-old man they say is vulnerable. Daniel Clark was last seen Saturday on South Braddock Avenue in Point Breeze. Police say he has family in the Penn Hills area and is in need of his medication. Police described Clark as 6...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police: Man injured in Spring Garden shooting

A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood Sunday night, police said. Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brabec Street, where they found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower extremities, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man in serious but stable condition after Strip District crash

A man is in serious but stable condition after a crash early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, officials said. Crews responded to Liberty Avenue at 25th Street around 3 a.m. after reports that a vehicle had crashed into a pole, said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Baby falls out of window in Plum

A 1-year-old child fell out of a window Tuesday in Plum, according to Allegheny County Police. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Winchester Drive around 6:30 p.m. Police said the child was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities did not specify if it was a boy or a girl or how far the fall may have been from the window.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Transportation issues delayed Penn Hills students' return home on first day

Students in Penn Hills School District returned to school on Aug. 29, and the day had its ups and downs, according to superintendent Dr. Nancy Hines. “Transportation was more challenging than we had expected, particularly for younger students. Several bus routes had to be combined, and that was confusing to many students and their families,” Hines said. “When you consider the cumulative effect of a three-tiered system, several groups of Penn Hills Elementary students did not arrive home until about 6:00 pm yesterday. Of course, that is completely unacceptable, and we trust that Krise Transportation is taking appropriate measures to bring these routes back into line.”
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion

An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris in the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oz courts GOP voters at town hall event in Monroeville

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former TV personality and celebrity surgeon, has struggled with his approval ratings ever since narrowly winning the Republican primary election in May, and at a campaign event in Monroeville he attempted to persuade his Republican base to come out and support his campaign for Pennsylvania’s open senate seat.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues

Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
SHARPSBURG, PA

