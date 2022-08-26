Read full article on original website
Several Phoenix families report drive-by shootings, at least one home riddled in bullets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Families in Phoenix say their homes were shot at by a drive-by shooter near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix Police say no one was hurt, but two mothers in the neighborhood say they were sleeping when more than a dozen shots were fired at the homes and cars. “On Saturday I heard basically just a bunch shots go off,” said Martin Bonilla, who lives in the neighborhood.
Man accused of killing 4 family members near Casa Grande
Man accused of murdering 4 family members, including 5-year-old niece, near Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of murdering four family members, including his teen sister and 5-year-old niece, on Sunday afternoon outside of Casa Grande. Around 1:45 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a 911 call from a home near McCartney and Bel Air roads. Deputies arrived and found four people inside the house murdered. Deputies then arrested 21-year-old Richard Wilson Jr. at the home.
18-year-old dies after shooting at north Phoenix boys’ group home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An 18-year-old man who was shot at a boys’ group home in north Phoenix has died, police confirmed on Monday. The 17-year-old suspected shooter is in custody. On Thursday around 2 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting that happened near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old T’revonsay Sales with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital but died Sunday morning.
Police surround Phoenix home after reported gunshots inside
Man burned after trying to stop Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man was hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment complex in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Phoenix firefighters say a bystander reported flames coming out of the back of a complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues. When they got to the scene, officials said they found out the fire was coming out of a shed behind a single-story duplex.
Two hurt, suspect arrested after shooting locks down stores in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
Police tactical unit responds to a domestic dispute in north Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police officers were called to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road late Sunday afternoon after a report of gunfire during a domestic dispute. When officers got to the home they set up at points surrounding the home and called for everyone to come out of the house.
Man dies while in Phoenix police custody after allegedly attempting to break into homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a man died while being arrested by Phoenix police on Saturday. Phoenix police say they were called to an attempted home burglary in the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Investigators say a homeowner told them a man opened the front door of his home today around 2:30 p.m. and was immediately told to leave by the homeowner. The man was later identified to be 36-year-old Enrique Cantu, lll. Once Cantu left that home, police say he continued to go to other homes in the area and tried to open their doors too. Witnesses told police the man was falling over, hitting his head on doors, and acting erratically.
Man dead after hit and run in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix. On Friday around 7 p.m., Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a crash between a car and a pedestrian near the intersection of 51st Ave. and W. Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 40-year-old Tommy Hinton, lying on the road. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.
Man dead after crashing into a wall in the parking garage at Sky Harbor Airport
Sheriff’s deputies urge Lake Pleasant visitors to be safe this Labor Day
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While Labor Day weekend is coming to a close, Lake Pleasant is still packed with visitors. And the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Lake Patrol is still encouraging everyone who’s still out on the lake to be extra cautious. The patrol says they’ve seen...
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Police identify driver after deadly car crash causes delays at Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A deadly car crash at a Sky Harbor parking garage led to lane closures and delays for travelers Sunday morning. Phoenix police confirmed a man is dead after colliding with the wall on the Terminal 4 parking garage roof. The outer lanes on the north side of Terminal 4 going eastbound were closed from around 2-8 p.m. as crews dealt with unexpected repairs from this deadly crash. Monday morning, police identified that driver as 54-year-old Torrey Reid.
Phoenix hiking trails to shut down due to Excessive Heat Warning
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident
Phoenix dentist hosts annual free Labor of Love dental day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Between the pandemic and rising costs of healthcare, many people aren’t getting to the dentist as often as they should. To help, Phoenix-based Risas Dental is hosting its 11th annual Labor of Love from 8 a.m. until noon on Labor Day. During the free...
Inside the Foam Zone at the Children's Museum of Phoenix
