Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
Related
Man Faces 20 Years in Prison for Robbing Millville, NJ, Rite Aid of $240
Authorities say a South Jersey man faces up to 20 years behind bars for robbing a store of $240. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae's office says 53-year-old Rodney Green of Willingboro was convicted of second-degree robbery late last week following a week-long trial. According to police, Green entered the Rite...
NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say
FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
Prosecutor: Two From Atlantic City, NJ, Charged for Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man
Two men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlantic City late last week. One is in custody and the other, deemed armed and dangerous, is being sought by police. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says two men from Atlantic City have been charged in connection to...
Eight Charged in Cumberland County, NJ; Troopers Seize $117K Worth of Drugs
The New Jersey State Police has charged eight people with various weapons and drug-related offenses following a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of over $117,000 worth of drugs and multiple weapons in Cumberland County. Troopers say as they were investigating the distribution of illegal drugs in the county,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toms River, NJ shuts down hookah bar after deadly shooting
TOMS RIVER — A hookah bar that was the backdrop for a deadly shooting Saturday has been shut down by the municipality for multiple zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill announced. The early morning gunfire near Top Tier Hookah Lounge at a shopping center on Hooper Avenue...
Atlantic City Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
Police in Atlantic City are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl. Police say Fahaja Williams is a runaway. She was last seen Sunday (August 28) evening in the 900 block of Mediterranean Avenue. Fahaja is described as African-American, 5' 5" tall, weighing about 170 pounds. She...
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
Millville Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 in Middle Township, NJ
Authorities in Cape May County say a man from Millville was killed in a crash on Route 9 late last week. The accident happened last Thursday afternoon, August 25th, at around 4:15 on Route 9/Shore Road at Eagles Way in the Swainton section of Middle Township. According to the Middle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Triple Shooting Leaves 29-year-old Man Dead in Toms River, NJ
One man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in Toms River early Saturday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 AM for a report of shots fired.
NJ Troopers: Man Wanted for Robbing Patron at Atlantic City Casino
The New Jersey State Police is asking for help from the public with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City this past weekend. Troopers say the incident happened at the Golden Nugget, just before 10:30 PM Sunday, August 21st. According to authorities,...
20-year-old Man Killed While Walking on Parkway in Somers Point, NJ
A 20-year-old man died early Saturday after being hit while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point. A spokesperson with the New Jersey State Police told The Patch that Zachary Fulmer of Marmora was walking southbound in the northbound lanes around 2:45 AM. Authorities say Fulmer was hit...
Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments
Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shots Fired at Walker on NJ Canal Trail Leads to 16 Hour Standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
Galloway Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to 2019 Drug-induced Death
Authorities in Ocean County say a man from Galloway Township has pleaded guilty in connection to a drug-induced death in 2019 -- and he will likely only serve seven years in prison for his actions. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer states on Monday, 22-year-old Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty to a...
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
Prosecutor: Newark Man Charged for Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ
A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County. On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester...
One dead as Legionnaires Disease is found in Hamilton (Mercer), NJ, drinking water
Residents and businesses in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, are being urged to take precautions after Legionnaires Disease was found in the public water supply. The township has posted an alert on their website after half of the water samples collected from homes served by the Trenton Water Works tested positive for Legionnaires Disease bacteria.
Officials: Forked River, NJ man goes on shoplifting, burglary spree
LACEY — A 43-year-old Forked River man was arrested and charged after going on a bizarre shoplifting and burglary spree, according to officials. Ocean County Prosecutors and Lacey Township police say that on Aug. 1, Brian Salters entered a Wawa convenience store and stole an energy drink. Officials said...
Weed may be legal, but you still can’t smoke on NJ beaches
New Jersey's ban on beach smoking has been in effect for four summers. But shore towns are having a harder time this year keeping everyone in line with the law, especially now that recreational marijuana is legal in the Garden State. Officials in Seaside Heights hear few complaints from visitors...
Police Looking for Alleged Shoplifters in Cape May, NJ
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call (609)...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0