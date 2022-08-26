MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Thousands gathered in Merrill to celebrate Labor Day. With many activities for residents downtown all the way to festival Grounds. "We been doing this quite a long time, I know that well over 50 years the city of Merrill has been hosting a Labor Day parade," said Dan Wendorf. Dan Wendorf, the director of Merrill Park and Recreation says that Labor Day organizers view Labor Day as the final celebration of summer. "For us it's kind of the unofficial last hurrah for summer," said Dan. "Its pretty evident that people are having a good time especially with the large turnout that we have and we are glad that we host it, he said.

MERRILL, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO