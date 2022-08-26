Read full article on original website
Lakes association raises money with duck races
HARSHAW, Wis. (WJFW) - The Oneida and Hancock Lake Associations work together all year long in preparation for their duck races along the creek connecting their two lakes. The after-party festivities took place at Alpine resort in Harshaw. With plenty of food and raffles, the clubs expect to raise close to $5,000 per lake.
Merrill celebrates Labor Day with annual parade and car show
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Thousands gathered in Merrill to celebrate Labor Day. With many activities for residents downtown all the way to festival Grounds. "We been doing this quite a long time, I know that well over 50 years the city of Merrill has been hosting a Labor Day parade," said Dan Wendorf. Dan Wendorf, the director of Merrill Park and Recreation says that Labor Day organizers view Labor Day as the final celebration of summer. "For us it's kind of the unofficial last hurrah for summer," said Dan. "Its pretty evident that people are having a good time especially with the large turnout that we have and we are glad that we host it, he said.
9th annual Sausage Fest takes place in Eagle River
EAGLE RIVER - Families made their way to Riverview park to celebrate the 9th Annual Sausage Fest. With countless amount of activities for everyone to have fun and enjoy the beautiful weather as well. Steve Silber the spokesman says his favorite thing about Sausage Fest is seeing the smiles on peoples faces. "Oh, they are having a blast," said Steve Silber. "This is our 9th annual, so they wouldn’t be coming back if they were not going to have fun and it’s a perfect day for it," he said. "It’s not real hot, little breeze no rain come on down,' he added.
Crafty show and crafty benefits
ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW)-Today in Anitgo, Wildman Arts held their 2nd annual Labor Day Craft and Vendor show. The event took place at Peaceful Valley Pavilion in downtown Antigo, brought together many different vendors from the area, and even brought some long time residents back to the town. "I recently moved...
MKLPA Pig Roast fundraises for their environmental efforts
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Early this weekend the Minocqua Kawaguesaga Lake Protection Association was out cooking. The group brought back its annual pork and corn roast that has been running since the group was formed in 1997. The cookout was well received by the community with hundreds turning out between 11 and 2 to pick up some lunch.
BIkers compete in annual Lambo-Rama event in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Bikers competed in the 10th annual Lambo-Rama today. The Lakeland Area Mountain Biking Organization says the main purpose of the yearly event is to promote mountain biking as a fun, healthy, and safe activity anyone can enjoy. Bryon Black the president of LAMBO says the race is a great way to bring the racing community together.
Locals bid farewell to tourists in Hazelhurst
HAZELHURST, Wis. (WJFW) - In a tribute to the unofficial end of summer, the Lakeland community gathered to bid farewell to tourists. Whitman's Bar and Grill in Hazelhurst welcomed the community for its 52nd wave goodbye to summer party off of highway 51. Sharing their gratitude for the support they bring to the area, its the longest standing and the original send-off for this Northwoods community.
VIRAL:Giant snapping turtle found washed up in Sugar Camp
ONEIDA COUNTY (WJFW) - A giant snapping turtle was found to be up on a beach in Sugar Camp. A photo going viral on Facebook from Jackie Anderson shows a deceased snapping turtle lying on the back of an ATV. The turtle was found at Sand Lake. "Look what we...
Kwahamot's among the waterski clubs wrapping up another great season
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - 2022 marks 100 years of waterskiing as a sport. The Kwahamot waterski club is 62 years in the making, and this weekend they continued to showcase their best to the biggest crowd of the season. “When you hear the crowd roar its so much fun and...
