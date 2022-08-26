Read full article on original website
Behind on Rent Yakima? Get Help at the Rental Assistance Fair
Yakima County and their partner agency Live Stories is holding a Rental Assistance Fair on Wednesday September 14th in Yakima from 1 pm - 6 pm. Anyone who is behind on their rent can come to the rental assistance fair and apply for rental assistance! You can also at that time utility bills are behind as well, it could potentially be covered as well so bring all the documentation you can.
KIMA TV
Mountain rescue volunteers train for real-life scenarios at the Yakima Training Center
YAKIMA -- Yakima County's rescue group, Central Washington Mountain Rescue, is on call 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Since Yakima is surrounded by mountains and rough terrain, ground rescue could take several hours to reach an injured person and, in some cases, that wait could be life or death.
thestand.org
Nurses at Astria Toppenish get record-setting raises
TOPPENISH, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Astria Toppenish, a 63-bed community hospital serving members of the Yakama Nation and surrounding rural communities, signed a contract with its nurses making them among the highest paid in Eastern Washington. “These raises are historic,” said Carmen Garrison, a nurse representative with the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Overdose Awareness Day event planned on Aug. 31 in Yakima
Triumph Treatment Services will host its sixth annual International Overdose Awareness Day event on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The event will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Guest speakers at 3:30 p.m. will include Dr. Gillian Zuckerman, head of Community Health of Central Washington’s Connect opioid addiction program, Gerry Galindo of the Davis CANN program, and Jolene Seda, the Triumph CEO. The program includes a tribute to those who have died.
Kennewick School Board passes new CRT policy. Did they actually teach it?
One members called it an accountability measure for teachers who may veer into political opinion.
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco
Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
Keeping safe in big fair crowds, advice from officials
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Friday and Saturday—the busiest days to head on over to the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo. As the weekend approaches, the ride lines get longer and the concert crowds get bigger. Anyone coming to the fair and rodeo should know these important safety tips. Safety tips...
FOX 11 and 41
Little Naches Restoration Project Finishing Up
LITTLE NACHES, WA – What once was a thriving habitat for fish before the 1970s is now getting a makeover to try and repopulate the area with endangered native salmon, steelhead, and trout. The Little Naches River Restoration Project has been in the making for the past 4 years.
Yakima Herald Republic
New owners, new look for downtown Holiday Inn in Yakima
Renovations in the lobby, restaurant and banquet rooms are among the changes as the downtown Yakima Holiday Inn at 802 E. Yakima Ave. is under new ownership. Kristie Holestine, assistant general manager, said the hotel was sold in May to the BAP Group LLC of Lynden. “Our banquet rooms have...
nbcrightnow.com
YCSO warns of phone scam
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community to a phone scam where the caller is posing as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson. The caller tries to get people to discuss important court documents over the phone. The YCSO isn't sure what the goals of the scam are, but that it probably comes down to the caller trying to get money from whoever answers.
FOX 11 and 41
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load – a liquid container – on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
multihousingnews.com
11 Capital Pays $49M for Washington Property
Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer. Yuksel Inc. has sold Shoreline Village, a 216-unit multifamily community located in Richland, Wash., for $49 million. Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer, 11 Capital. Located at 2555 Duportail St., the property offers one-, two- and there-bedroom floorplans...
‘Came out of nowhere,’ Former employees blindsided by layoffs at Lynx Healthcare
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday, August 25th, started out like any other for this Tri-Cities healthcare worker. “I went into work like normal — I get there about 7:15 to start my day,” the woman said. Then, this former Lynx Healthcare administrator found herself in a room with...
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
Incredible $1.65 Million Home For Sale in Yakima. Wow Peek Inside
Are you looking to upgrade your standard of living in Yakima?. There's a home on the market right now in the Valley that has everything you might be looking for and more. And, it's for sale now. $1.65 Million Home for Sale in Yakima, WA. In perusing Realtor.com for Yakima...
KEPR
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
Popular Tri-Cities Food Truck To Take Over Old Kennewick Foodies Spot
A Fire In February 2022 Gutted The Cascade Building In Kennewick. One of Tri-Cities's favorite food trucks will soon have a new brick-and-mortar location in Downtown Kennewick. A fire gutted the Cascade Building at the corner of Kennewick and Cascade avenues in Kennewick in February of 2022. Hot Mess Burgers...
This Yakima Gas Station Sells Fresh Churros
If you're like me you're constantly thinking 'why don't have a churro in my hand right now to shove down my gullet?'. Sure, there are a few restaurants in town that serve churros and we do have a few bakeries as well but I was amazed to see a gas station in town that had these in the deli case as well.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds. A 73-year-old male has...
