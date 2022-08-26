ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

News Talk KIT

Behind on Rent Yakima? Get Help at the Rental Assistance Fair

Yakima County and their partner agency Live Stories is holding a Rental Assistance Fair on Wednesday September 14th in Yakima from 1 pm - 6 pm. Anyone who is behind on their rent can come to the rental assistance fair and apply for rental assistance! You can also at that time utility bills are behind as well, it could potentially be covered as well so bring all the documentation you can.
YAKIMA, WA
thestand.org

Nurses at Astria Toppenish get record-setting raises

TOPPENISH, Wash. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Astria Toppenish, a 63-bed community hospital serving members of the Yakama Nation and surrounding rural communities, signed a contract with its nurses making them among the highest paid in Eastern Washington. “These raises are historic,” said Carmen Garrison, a nurse representative with the...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Overdose Awareness Day event planned on Aug. 31 in Yakima

Triumph Treatment Services will host its sixth annual International Overdose Awareness Day event on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The event will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Guest speakers at 3:30 p.m. will include Dr. Gillian Zuckerman, head of Community Health of Central Washington’s Connect opioid addiction program, Gerry Galindo of the Davis CANN program, and Jolene Seda, the Triumph CEO. The program includes a tribute to those who have died.
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco

Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Little Naches Restoration Project Finishing Up

LITTLE NACHES, WA – What once was a thriving habitat for fish before the 1970s is now getting a makeover to try and repopulate the area with endangered native salmon, steelhead, and trout. The Little Naches River Restoration Project has been in the making for the past 4 years.
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

New owners, new look for downtown Holiday Inn in Yakima

Renovations in the lobby, restaurant and banquet rooms are among the changes as the downtown Yakima Holiday Inn at 802 E. Yakima Ave. is under new ownership. Kristie Holestine, assistant general manager, said the hotel was sold in May to the BAP Group LLC of Lynden. “Our banquet rooms have...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO warns of phone scam

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community to a phone scam where the caller is posing as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson. The caller tries to get people to discuss important court documents over the phone. The YCSO isn't sure what the goals of the scam are, but that it probably comes down to the caller trying to get money from whoever answers.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load – a liquid container – on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
KENNEWICK, WA
multihousingnews.com

11 Capital Pays $49M for Washington Property

Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer. Yuksel Inc. has sold Shoreline Village, a 216-unit multifamily community located in Richland, Wash., for $49 million. Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer, 11 Capital. Located at 2555 Duportail St., the property offers one-, two- and there-bedroom floorplans...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

This Yakima Gas Station Sells Fresh Churros

If you're like me you're constantly thinking 'why don't have a churro in my hand right now to shove down my gullet?'. Sure, there are a few restaurants in town that serve churros and we do have a few bakeries as well but I was amazed to see a gas station in town that had these in the deli case as well.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds. A 73-year-old male has...
KENNEWICK, WA

