Liquor license revoked at Oak Lawn bar following deadly crash

By Dana Rebik
 5 days ago

OAK LAWN, Ill. — The liquor license at Gaslight Bar and Grill in Oak Lawn has been revoked, pending a hearing, following a deadly crash down the street.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, police allege two patrons who left the bar caused a crash that killed Anita Chacon, 66, and injured her son, Tomas Chacon, 30.

Prosecutors said Steven Bradford, 39, and JoAnn McNary, 32, were drinking at Gaslight Bar and Grill before the crash. Bradford allegedly rear-ended the Chacon’s vehicle and McNary was speeding, prosecutors said.

Both have been charged with aggravated DUI involving death and reckless homicide.

The bar has been there for decades, but ownership changed earlier this summer.

People who live on Tulley Avenue said they saw it coming.

“People were coming out over-served, blatantly sitting on our porches in front of our houses getting high,” a resident said. “Drinking, leaving or drinking in their car and throwing stuff on our lawns, extremely confrontational.”

Charges filed in crash that killed suburban mother, injured son

On July 10, police were called there for loud music and a fight where someone had a gun. The village said the bar was permitting people to drink in excess of the violation of the liquor code.

On July 15, police cited two men who left the bar and were drinking beer on the sidewalk. There were also vehicles blocking driveways and hitting residents’ cars.

On Aug. 11, officers charged a man with a DUI who was asleep near the bar in a parked car with front-end damage.

The business is now temporarily closed after the Village of Oak Lawn revoked its liquor license.

