ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 11 days ago

Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was gunned down Thursday morning while waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, officials said.

The shooting about 7 a.m. Thursday prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of Indianapolis, where in July a 20-year-old man shot five people, three fatally, in a mall's food court before an armed shopper fatally shot him.

Greenwood Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting Thursday occurred at a bus stop in the Summerfield Housing addition. The shooting victim, a sophomore at Whiteland Community High School, identified by the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation as Temario Stokes Jr., was waiting there with several other students when he was shot. Fillenwarth said the assailant approached, wearing a black hoodie.

“The suspect came running up towards the victim and the other witnesses ran. The victim was shot multiple times by the suspect," Fillenwarth said at a briefing, adding that the suspect fled on foot.

After a search that included the use of a helicopter and drones, authorities arrested an 18-year-old man on a preliminary charge of murder, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's office.

Fillenwarth said the police believe the shooting victim appears to have been “targeted by the suspect specifically."

After the shooting the victim's mother, grandmother and other relatives went to the shooting scene.

Fillenwarth said the Greenwood Police Department was working with law enforcement from Johnson County, Indiana State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the shooting.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Indiana State Police#Murder#San Diego#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
49K+
Followers
86K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy