Mary Elizabeth Winstead Signs With Entertainment 360

By Justin Kroll
 11 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Mary Elizabeth Winstead has signed with Entertainment 360 .

The actress and singer will next be seen in the Star Wars series Ahsoka, a live action spin-off from The Mandalorian , for Disney Plus. Her prior work in television includes starring in the third season of FX’s Emmy winning anthology series Fargo , opposite Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Scoot McNairy.

In the feature space she recently played the titular character in the Netflix action film Kate , opposite Woody Harrelson, premiering #1 worldwide on the platform. Additional film credits include Birds of Prey, Gemini Man, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Smashed and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

She continues to be represented by WME and attorney Karl Austen.

