Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy Ethereum Before The Merge
Ethereum is already a strong player in the crypto market. However, The Merge could make it an even stronger investment.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week
The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks.
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Simply Cannot Be Stopped
Shopify will drive growth by competing on a much higher level. Bill.com's growth is holding up despite economic uncertainty.
Motley Fool
Down but Not Out: Buy These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Before They Skyrocket
There's a leading telecom company whose shares look like a potential bargain after a cut forecast. You could buy a slice of a leading pizza chain for around 30% off its recent highs. When there's palpable fear in a market, it can provide a great opportunity to buy shares in...
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Recently, Cathie Wood bought shares of a top cancer diagnostics company called Exact Sciences. Wood bought Butterfly Network, a company that's improving access to ultrasound services. Wood acquired more shares of CareDx, a specialty diagnostics company that's changing the way we monitor transplant recipients for early signs of rejection.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Motley Fool
Retirees May See a Monster Increase in Social Security Benefits in 2023
Rampant inflation is putting pressure on consumers, especially at grocery stores and gas stations. Social Security beneficiaries will likely see a monster cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The average monthly benefit for retired workers could rise by $148 next year.
Motley Fool
Want True Passive Income? Do This Instead of Buying a Rental Property
With the right strategy, you can sit back, do nothing, and get paid for it. Real estate could be your ticket to passive income, but there's a better option than being a landlord.
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Finance Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of regular income. Companies that have a history of paying dividends tend to post consistent profits and manage their capital well. Owl Rock Capital, Moelis & Co., and New York Community Bancorp all offer high yields at their current share prices.
Motley Fool
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
The Oracle of Omaha has created nearly $650 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since 1965. Following Buffett's footsteps into these well-known, highly innovative stocks could more than triple your initial investment in eight years.
Motley Fool
These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Double-Digit Yields -- but Are They Safe?
Low interest rates pushed many income investors into dividend stocks. Rio Tinto and BP Prudhoe Bay have very high dividend yields. However, there are risks with both companies that investors need to know about.
Motley Fool
3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential
Deere is on track for a record year, but the long-term investment thesis is even more exciting. Eaton is a power management company that will prosper from the growth of EV adoption and grid resiliency.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street
Analysts predict Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company could make billions in the custom-built microorganism business. Consensus price targets for Amyris, another synthetic biology company predict heaps of success for its health and beauty brands. Lovesac is building a profitable business selling expensive furniture that its repeat customers can update...
Motley Fool
2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist and 1 They're Avoiding Like the Plague
In spite of a volatile market, billionaire investors have been actively putting their money to work in 2022. Two industry-leading FAANG stocks stand out as clear favorites among successful billionaire fund managers. Meanwhile, another FAANG stock has warning signs written all over it.
Motley Fool
Is Now the Time to Buy Bitcoin?
The relative strength index has proven to be a valuable metric for Bitcoin. At today's level, the amount of risk to the downside looks minimal.
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now
SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base.
Motley Fool
My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)
FAANG stocks gained attention as some of the most popular tech companies. One that looks especially of interest now is iPhone maker Apple. Despite its size, the tech giant continues to find new and creative ways to grow.
Motley Fool
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH)
Manhattan Associates Company Info. The Company is a developer and provider of...
