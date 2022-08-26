ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
WHEC TV-10

Pittsford man pleads guilty for role in multi-million dollar mortgage fraud scheme

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A top executive at a local development company pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank larceny. Kevin Morgan, 47, of Pittsford—the nephew of Morgan Communities President Bob Morgan—is accused of exaggerating the rental rolls and income levels at their properties in order to secure loans they otherwise wouldn’t have qualified for.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whipped Cream#Food Drink#Whec#Cre
WHEC TV-10

5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A judge began hearing evidence Monday to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two men who were described as leaders of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WHEC TV-10

Correction: Oldest Synagogue Fight story

In a story published Feb. 1, 2022, about worshipers in Rhode Island facing eviction from the nation’s oldest synagogue, The Associated Press erroneously reported the court in which a motion seeking their removal was filed. It was state District Court, not state Superior Court. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press....
RELIGION
WHEC TV-10

Fierce lobbying caps fight over California nuke plant future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is about to send the nation a powerful message on the future of nuclear power — it’s just not clear what it is yet. Legislators in Sacramento are expected to vote this week on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant by up to five years, which he says is needed to ward off blackouts and advance clean-energy goals amid a warming climate.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy