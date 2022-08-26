Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Advocates to gather at Liberty Pole on International Overdose Awareness Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — People impacted by the ongoing overdose crisis in New York and other advocates will gather on International Overdose Awareness Day for a vigil at Rochester’s Liberty Pole Wednesday night. Those in attendance are trying to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to use an executive action...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Company that the NY AG says defrauded renters of tens of millions of dollars was operating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I’ve done a series of investigations on the rental crisis in Rochester. According to a recent study commissioned by the city, half the rentals in Rochester are substandard. Local advocates tell me renters are vulnerable to scams and landlord maltreatment. But Tuesday we learned...
WHEC TV-10
St. John Fisher offers “No. 1 College Food in New York State”, “No. 6 in U.S.”
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – St. John Fisher University’s Fisher Dining Services has maintained the No. 1 spot in the Niche.com 2023 Best College Food in New York rankings. The dining service is also in the top 10 in the country, staying at the No. 6 spot (out of 1,373 institutions).
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul announces funding to help families pay for childcare in NY State
ALBANY, N.Y. — More help is coming to families in need of child care in New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced a $2 billion investment in subsidies to provide $9,000 for each child who qualifies. The state is also broadening the eligibility for the child care...
WHEC TV-10
Questions remain about implementation of new gun laws across NYS
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New gun laws are set to go into effect here in New York on Thursday. Over the weekend, the Department of Criminal Justice Services and the NYS Troopers posted an updated FAQ section regarding how the state plans to implement them. As News10NBC has been...
WHEC TV-10
AG James reminds CVS and Walgreens that denying New Yorkers access to reproductive healthcare services is illegal in NY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York Attorney General Leticia James took action to protect New Yorkers’ access to reproductive health care prescriptions and products at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies on Tuesday. Employees at CVS and Walgreens stores in other states have reportedly refused to provide customers with birth...
WHEC TV-10
Local families react to pandemic-era free school lunches ending ahead of new school year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When kids head back to school, families will be hit with a bill they may have forgotten about, school lunch. During the pandemic, districts across the nation, including New York were given a waiver to give free lunch to all students regardless of income. Those waivers expired in June.
WHEC TV-10
Pittsford man pleads guilty for role in multi-million dollar mortgage fraud scheme
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A top executive at a local development company pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank larceny. Kevin Morgan, 47, of Pittsford—the nephew of Morgan Communities President Bob Morgan—is accused of exaggerating the rental rolls and income levels at their properties in order to secure loans they otherwise wouldn’t have qualified for.
WHEC TV-10
5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A judge began hearing evidence Monday to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two men who were described as leaders of...
WHEC TV-10
Correction: Oldest Synagogue Fight story
In a story published Feb. 1, 2022, about worshipers in Rhode Island facing eviction from the nation’s oldest synagogue, The Associated Press erroneously reported the court in which a motion seeking their removal was filed. It was state District Court, not state Superior Court. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press....
WHEC TV-10
Fierce lobbying caps fight over California nuke plant future
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is about to send the nation a powerful message on the future of nuclear power — it’s just not clear what it is yet. Legislators in Sacramento are expected to vote this week on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant by up to five years, which he says is needed to ward off blackouts and advance clean-energy goals amid a warming climate.
