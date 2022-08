A 15-year-old boy has been admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after falling between cars of an R train in Jackson Heights on Monday morning. The incident took place at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street station at about 10:25 a.m., according to the NYPD. Published reports said the boy and friends were walking between cars when the boy fell, serving his left arm.

