Thale Moe
5d ago
what a crock. they tell us to not use our air conditioners and shut off our lights because we don't have the electricity but want us all to drive ev and run battery powered lawn mower
Michael Matthiesen
5d ago
They don't own the environment, nor does anyone have the right to tell me what to drive!
Michael Abney
3d ago
I love how they say there gonna get rid of gas to destroy the world by digging up lithium well its not gonna happen id rather spend 100 grand on horse and buggy
Gov. Kate Brown seeks emergency funds to speed environmental reviews for new Oregon chip factories
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants money from the Legislature’s Emergency Board to accelerate environmental reviews for the semiconductor industry. The request emerged from the findings of a chip industry task force of Oregon government and business leaders, which issued recommendations earlier this month on how the state can be more attractive to the semiconductor industry.
California gas car ban will apply to Virginia, too, due to 2021 law
On "Fox Business Tonight," Scott Martin talks about the problems with California's decision to outlaw new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Virginia is on course to implement the new Californian limitations on the sale of gas-powered automobiles, despite having a Republican governor.
FOX Reno
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
msn.com
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that he is already working to repeal a law that would ban the sale of new gas and diesel-powered cars in Virginia by 2035. Virginia is currently in an agreement to follow California’s...
KGW
Northeast Portland pharmacist recognized by CDC for giving the most vaccinations in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Northeast Portland pharmacy has been recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Association of Immunization Managers for giving the most vaccinations out of any other pharmacy in Oregon. Sandy Le is the owner of LECARE Pharmacy and was named the state's...
Progress made as the Rum Creek Fire continues to burn in southern Oregon
MERLIN, Ore. — The fast-moving Rum Creek Fire, which started two weeks ago, had burned as much as 18 square miles (47 square kilometers) by Tuesday morning in a largely remote rural area in southern Oregon, according to fire officials. On Tuesday night, fire officials held a meeting for...
Judge rules for strict limits for some patients at Oregon State Hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has ruled that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on the length of time it treats patients accused of crimes who need mental health treatment. Judge Michael W. Mosman's ruling seeks to ease the psychiatric hospital's overcrowding, speed up patient admission...
KGW
Uncommitted: How high standards are fueling a cycle that can fail people with serious mental illness
Most severely mentally ill people don't meet civil commitment standards, but many struggle on their own. What's left is a mental health system with frustrating gaps. Editor's note: KGW is airing Uncommitted on The Story at 6 p.m. throughout this week. You can watch Episode One here, Episode Two here, and Episodes Three and Four will be published soon.
agdaily.com
New USDA meat processing facility to open in Montana
A new meat processing facility is slated to open this fall in Havre, Montana. The facility, named Montana Premium Processing Cooperative, is a member-owned, service-based slaughter and processing facility with the capacity to process 4,000 animals annually. The new facility is the result of the Montana Farmers Union‘s and Farmers...
beachconnection.net
Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct
(Astoria, Oregon) – Get ready for more summer – after this one ends. Along the Oregon and Washington coast, summer doesn't just keep going in September and October, it actually gets better. Locals call this normally shoulder season “Second Summer,” but at times they refer to it as “our real summer,” especially in years where coastal conditions haven't acted like the season they're supposed to be in. (Above: Bandon. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
KGW
Portland pharmacy has administered more COVID vaccines than any other in the state
Sandy Le of LECARE Pharmacy has been named Oregon’s “Immunization Champion.” She and her team have administered about 45,000 COVID vaccines.
msn.com
Oregon wildfire prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) – Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday due to wildfire smoke filtering down from Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire has been burning for more than a week in southwest Oregon, five miles northwest of Galice. It ignited on Aug. 17 and has grown to 8,404 acres, according to the NW Incident Management Team. Smoke from the blaze is expected to impact the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday.
Washington state leaders offer incremental progress toward one day removing Snake River dams
PORTLAND, Ore. — In recent years, there's been a growing push from environmentalists to remove four dams on the Lower Snake River on southeastern Washington to help rejuvenate salmon populations. The dams are located near where Snake River flows into the Columbia. On Thursday, Sen. Patty Murray and Gov....
California to Cover Aqueducts with Solar Panels to Cut Evaporation, Generate Electricity
California is about to launch an experiment to cover aqueducts with solar panels, a plan that if scaled up might save billions of gallons of otherwise evaporated water while powering millions of homes. Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District launches in mid-October amid Western North America’s worst drought in...
$15 million set aside for abortion care for non-Oregonians
PORTLAND, Ore. — In response to Idaho's near-total abortion ban, Governor Kate Brown held a press conference on Thursday at a Planned Parenthood in Southeast Portland. Governor Brown was accompanied by Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette President Anne Udall, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Oregon Representative Andrea Valderrama and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon Executive Director An Do.
Candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot
SALEM, Ore. — Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor, has officially qualified to appear on November ballots. Her campaign announced the news in a statement on Thursday. “Damn straight. This is a momentous day for Oregon," Johnson said. "We have an incredible opportunity this year to reject...
Black Futures Farm gives back to the community through 'Double Up Food Bucks' program
PORTLAND, Ore. — Right now thousands of Oregonians are facing food insecurity, which means they don't have reliable access to fresh and affordable food. A nonprofit called Farmers Market Fund is working with local producers to offer nutritious and fresh food at the right price. At Black Futures Farm...
KAAL-TV
Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa
The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
Curaleaf agrees to Oregon suspension, fine after marijuana production fiasco mixed up THC and CBD
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Curaleaf bottling plant in Portland mixed up drops of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, with CBD wellness drops. Made from hemp, CBD is widely available in grocery stores and doesn’t usually include the ingredient that gives users a high. The Oregon Liquor &...
