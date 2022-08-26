Read full article on original website
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Florence Pugh Pose Together at the 2022 Venice Film Festival
The cast of the highly anticipated "Don't Worry Darling" film have descended upon the Venice Film Festival as real-life couple Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde promote their movie together for the first time. Joined by actors Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, and Florence Pugh on Sept. 5, the cast wowed in a series of show-stopping looks ahead of the film's release on Sept. 23. Wilde walked the carpet in a yellow plunging custom Gucci gown adorned with metallic encrusted strands and a train detailed with a yellow feathered hemline. Styles, who started dating Wilde after working on the film, kept to his beloved '70s style as he arrived in a blue double-breasted blazer, navy flared trousers, and a light-blue shirt with an oversize collar.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
GMA’s Lara Spencer accidentally comes up with ‘new name’ for Serena Williams during on-air blunder
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
Vanessa Hudgens Is a "Bad Barbie" in a Minidress and Platform Flip-Flops
Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to embrace Barbiecore. The actress posed on Instagram wearing a pink slipdress, and even captioned the post "Bad Barbie's." The '90s-inspired, mini style features an oversize floral print and thin straps for a retro feel. Posing beside two friends, Hudgens paired the slipdress with black platform flip flops, pink heart-shaped sunglasses, and even wore a pink scrunchie in her hair. She accessorized with a beaded necklace, hoop earrings, and an anklet.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival
The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
"Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." May Parallel This Real-Life Megachurch Scandal
Actors Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall are linking up to bring a megachurch powerhouse couple to life in "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." The mockumentary film has some strong names behind it, with both Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya serving as producers with their respective companies. "Honk For...
Lindsay Lohan's "Falling For Christmas" Will Kick Off the Holiday Season This November
Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie is heading to the streamer this November. The movie, Lohan's first since 2019's "Among the Shadows," looks to be a classic holiday rom-com, with a heaping helping of candy canes and jingle bells on top. Lohan stars alongside "Glee" alum Chord Overstreet. Netflix's logline for...
Hailee Steinfeld's Supermodel Nails Complete Her Leather Jumpsuit Look
Hailee Steinfeld recently attended a launch party for her makeup artist Patrick Ta's brand, Patrick Ta Beauty, in West Hollywood, and she accessorized her look with this season's hottest manicure: supermodel nails. Steinfeld was dressed in a leather-clad jumpsuit that zipped up in the front and black square-toed sandals. Her hair was blown out in her signature style with loose waves cascading around her shoulders, and she wore minimal jewelry, allowing her nails to be the star of the show.
Supermodel Nails Are Everywhere on the Venice Film Festival Red Carpet
In beauty, we're seeing the trend shift away from over-the-top statement manicures to minimalist nails, and the 2022 Venice Film Festival is proof of that. As the stars arrived on the red carpet in elaborate ensembles with their hair styled to the nines, we couldn't help but notice a theme among many of the manicures. Subtle yet classic supermodel nails were the look of choice for a handful of A-lister attendees.
Adele Jokes "Trust Me to Officially Have an EGO" as She Wins Emmy Award
Adele has another award to add to her impressive collection. She just won the Emmy for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys, which took place on Sept. 4. Posting a makeup-free selfie and holding the prestigious award on Instagram, she smiled and pouted with the gold statue as she declared that she's "pleased as punch." The "Hello" singer was given the award for her CBS special "One Night Only," which was broadcast in November 2021.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
The Insanely Cool Way Tessa Thompson Held Her Curls Back on the Red Carpet
When you're a superhero, you can't just use a regular elastic to hold your hair back — you need something a little more powerful, like jewelry. Take it from Tessa Thompson. On Aug. 31, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor stepped out for the opening ceremony of Venice Film Festival with a gorgeous auburn hair color and striking slicked-back curls. From the front, Thompson wore a diamond-covered chain as a choker, but from the back, you could see that the necklace actually held her hair back as well. "A choker hair tie will be all the rage," Lacy Redway, Thompson's hairstylist, wrote on Instagram. She explained that the "choker hair moment" is "becoming a signature" style for them.
Zendaya Celebrates Her Birthday with a Childhood Throwback Photo: "Here's to 26!"
She may be 26 now, but "Euphoria" star Zendaya is still celebrating her inner child. On Sept. 2, just one day after her official birthday, the actor shared the ultimate throwback photo on Instagram. In the photo, a little Zendaya looks ecstatic to be spending time hanging out in a pool.
Sophie Contemplates Her Future — and Past — in Exclusive Photos From "Surface" Finale
Sophie's exploration of her past has devastating consequences in the finale episode of Apple TV+'s new drama Surface, and now, she seems to be struggling with her future as the first season comes to a close. POPSUGAR has exclusive photos from the final installment of the freshman series' initial outing, including one showing a seemingly contemplative Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in the bath. A second image features Sophie's husband James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) alone, with San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge in the background.
Cher Responds to a Tweet Calling Dua Lipa the "Cher of Our Generation"
There is only one Cher, and the legend herself is here to set the record straight. This week, a viral tweet called Dua Lipa "the Cher of our generation" — and Cher responded. The original tweet, which has since been deleted, juxtaposed a picture of Lipa with one of...
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Are Filming a Christmas Movie Musical Together
We may just be rounding out the summer, but in Dollywood, the holidays are basically here. In preparation, NBC recently announced the newest guest stars in Dolly Parton's upcoming holiday movie, "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas," including the country legend's own goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The network also cast Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams as additional guests, with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker set to star alongside Parton.
Lindsay Lohan Continues Her Netflix Rom-Com Streak With "Irish Wish"
Lindsay Lohan is on a hot streak with Netflix. Days after the streamer confirmed the release date for the actor's highly anticipated holiday movie, "Falling For Christmas," the second part of her two-picture deal with the company has been revealed — and, of course, it's another rom-com! "Irish Wish," directed by Janeen Damian, stars Lohan as lead character Maddie, a bridesmaid for her best friend as the pal marries the love of Maddie's life (oof, what a twist). The film is Lohan's second rom-com with Netflix as part of their previously announced creative partnership.
Get to Know "House of the Dragon" Star Fabien Frankel
Fabien Frankel made a big splash on "House of the Dragon" from the very first episode. The 28-year-old actor plays Ser Criston Cole, a knight who becomes a member of the Kingsguard, and his good looks have distracted both the show's characters and real-life fans. Frankel previously opened up about...
