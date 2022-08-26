When you're a superhero, you can't just use a regular elastic to hold your hair back — you need something a little more powerful, like jewelry. Take it from Tessa Thompson. On Aug. 31, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actor stepped out for the opening ceremony of Venice Film Festival with a gorgeous auburn hair color and striking slicked-back curls. From the front, Thompson wore a diamond-covered chain as a choker, but from the back, you could see that the necklace actually held her hair back as well. "A choker hair tie will be all the rage," Lacy Redway, Thompson's hairstylist, wrote on Instagram. She explained that the "choker hair moment" is "becoming a signature" style for them.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO